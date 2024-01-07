Vin Diesel And Paul Walker's Fast & Furious Prep Landed The Stars In A Very Illegal Situation

The "Fast & Furious" movies just haven't been the same since Paul Walker died. Oh sure, it's been entertaining watching the series relentlessly try to top itself (even sending its heroes to space for real) and later additions John Cena and Jason Momoa have helped inject some fresh energy into the Fast Saga's increasingly strained machinery. But Walker was always the heart and soul of these films. Without him, they just ring hollow.

Vin Diesel, whose offscreen conduct (including his — squashed? — beef with co-star Dwayne Johnson, his reported diva-like behavior, and now allegations that he committed sexual battery against his ex-assistant) has overshadowed his contributions to these movies of late, needed Walker to play off of. The brotherhood that formed between their characters — law-breaking street racer Dominic Toretto and undercover police officer Brian O'Conner — in the original "The Fast and the Furious" extended to the actors' relationship in real life. As much as The Fast Saga has desperately tried to sell audiences on the "epic" romance between Dom and Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), their listless love affair doesn't have an ounce of the passion of Dom and Brian's bromance.

Appropriately, it turns out Diesel and Walker forged their personal bond under less-than-legal circumstances that weren't entirely dissimilar from how Dom and Brian connect in "The Fast and the Furious."