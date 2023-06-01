Dwayne Johnson To Return As Hobbs In New Standalone Fast And Furious Spin-Off, But Where's Shaw?

The balance of power in the "Fast & Furious" universe is about to change.

Mere weeks after audiences experienced the surprise of a lifetime in the post-credits scene for "Fast X," which (spoiler alert!) revealed that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would be returning hat in hand to the only guaranteed money-making franchise in his holster after flaming out spectacularly with "Black Adam" reprising his fan-favorite role as Luke Hobbs, there's now official confirmation that his grand reappearance with the #FastFambly will take the form of another spin-off movie, because that last one — memorably titled "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" — went over so well. But hey, as the resident "Fast" fanatic here at /Film, I am completely here for more soap opera-like antics on both sides of the camera with this series.

Universal made the announcement earlier this afternoon (via Variety) along with Johnson himself making a triumphant post on Twitter, revealing that the movie star would be coming back as government agent Hobbs for what's being called a "new standalone film" that will act as a "bridge" between "Fast X" and its sequel.

No other details were immediately available other than familiar franchise architect Chris Morgan penning the script, leaving plenty of questions surrounding exactly when this movie will even come out. The currently ongoing writers' strike stands to complicate matters, though by all accounts the script is complete and now it's just a matter of getting the film into production (albeit without any actual writers on-set, as it stands). Will that be after "Fast X: Furious Harder" (title unconfirmed) releases, forcing audiences to retrace their steps and fill in the blanks with what Hobbs was up to all this time in retrospect, or will this spin-off be sandwiched in-between both installments of the main saga? Who knows!