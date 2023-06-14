The 26 Greatest Queer Movies You Didn't Realize Were Queer

The whole point of Pride Month is that LGBTQIA+ folks have a publicly acknowledged window in which they can loudly and proudly honor their history, and celebrate themselves, their community, and their identities. But not all queer folks have that luxury. Many people have to hide their true selves, either because it's the only way they can remain safe or because they're simply not ready to come out to the world yet. And while there are plenty of queer movies out there, especially in the underground and independent scenes, cinema has largely existed in the closet. Most movies can only be gay in secret, slyly revealing non-heteronormative intentions via sly lines of dialogue and subtext intended for a certain audience (if you know, you know).

So it's time to celebrate those movies. The queer movies that aren't always so explicit about their queerness, the LGBTQIA+ movies that are peeking out from the closet. Some of them are fully aware of their identities, and are just playing coy. Others are just so clearly gay, but haven't come to terms with it yet. But if you're programming a Pride Month marathon, you can't go wrong with these delicious, funny, scary, moving, ridiculous, and powerful films.

Happy Pride. Go watch a queer movie. Start with these.