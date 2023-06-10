Cloud Atlas Was One Of Tom Hanks' Biggest Flops, But You Shouldn't Sleep On It

Tom Hanks is a beloved national treasure, an acclaimed Oscar winner, and an A-lister with many box office hits to his name, having lent his acting talents to high-grossing films as varied as "Toy Story," "The Da Vinci Code," and "Forrest Gump." But Hanks is also not impervious to ambitious failures. In 2012, he starred in one of the most expensive independent movies of all time — a film that would go on to become one of the actor's biggest flops, too.

That movie is "Cloud Atlas," a deeply misunderstood film at the time of its release and also one of the Wachowskis' masterpieces. (All their movies are great, but this is one of the best ones.) Without "Cloud Atlas," we probably wouldn't have gotten "Sense8" or "The Matrix Resurrections" ... although we may still have gotten "Jupiter Ascending" regardless.

It is easy to see why audiences didn't immediately connect with "Cloud Atlas." Despite a huge ensemble cast of beloved actors like Halle Berry, Hugo Weaving, Jim Broadbent, Keith David, James D'Arcy, Susan Sarandon, and Hugh Grant, in addition to Hanks, the film's nonlinear story (make that stories) spanning almost 500 years of history has given rise in many an explainer chart and YouTube video trying to unravel what the hell the movie is even about.

However, to dismiss "Cloud Atlas" as an incomprehensible mess is to miss out on a touching, thrilling, poignant, meaningful, and otherwise truly epic work of science fiction.