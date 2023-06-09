Succession's Kieran Culkin Still Hasn't Figured Out Roman And Gerri

"Succession" is a show where the audience doesn't necessarily have anyone to root for, because the show, by design, is exploring the underbelly of some of the most despicable people on the planet. But there's an innate need to want something to root for. That, for a lot of viewers, came in the form of the characters' romantic relationships. Apologies to those who are still processing what the series finale had to say about Shiv and Tom's relationship, but the most compelling liaison across all four seasons was between Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) and the much older Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron).

The Waystar Royco general counsel is crossing so many ethical lines by off-and-on humiliating Logan Roy's baby boy to the point of orgasm, but the magnetic energy between the two characters led to the most compelling relationship on the show. Their arrangement is taboo, it's dangerous, and it's "wrong," which makes every second they share on screen even sexier. Gerri is a fan-favorite for a reason, but what does it all mean? During a recent interview between Culkin and Claire Danes for Variety, Culkin admitted that the text of "Succession" never fully clarified what their relationship meant, but that he "knew that it made sense:"

"Something in my belly said, 'Yeah. This is working. I don't know what it is or why.' And if I tried to identify it, I feel like Roman wouldn't be able to identify it. So I tried to remain in the dark. I sort of thought, 'When the show's over, I can figure it out' — and I still haven't."

Danes' assessment is that Roman's interest in Gerri was probably Oedipal, and while that's probably closer to what series creator Jesse Armstrong was going for, I have an alternate assessment of why this relationship came to be.