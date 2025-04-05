Why Jason Statham Didn't Join The Fast & Furious Franchise Earlier

Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw has become an integral member of the "Fast & Furious" family. He's even received his own spinoff adventure at this point, having starred in 2019's "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." It used to be a point of contention that the villainous mercenary turned Toretto family ally was forgiven so easily after being responsible for the death of fan-favorite Han (Sung Kang). "F9," however, somewhat cleared him of that charge real quick. Now, Deckard is just another member of the team, so much so it's easy to forget how explosive his first appearance was.

"Fast & Furious 6" was originally meant to serve as Han's final journey before the events of "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," where he initially met his end. So, when the mid-credits scene started replaying Han's deadly crash, it meant that something else was right around the corner. The electricity in the theater was palpable when it was revealed that Statham's Deckard was responsible for Han's demise and gunning for the Toretto gang in the next movie.

It's instances like this where a post-credit scene actually means something beyond a throwaway joke or half-hearted tease about another enigmatic space baddie that will get here eventually (cough, Knull, cough). For what it's worth, Deckard made a great villain in "Furious 7," swiftly setting the film's tone with his revenge-drive rampage in the very first scene. Nevertheless, Statham's inaugural appearance in the "Fast & Furious" franchise could have turned out quite differently.

