Venom 3's Big Credits Scene Tries To Give The Spider-Man Universe Its Own Thanos

EDDIE! There are no chocolate or human heads here, only major spoilers for "Venom: The Last Dance."

The last dance has been danced, the Earth has been saved from the greatest threat the symbiotes have ever faced, and the Venom/Eddie Brock story has been told to its most satisfying conclusion ... or has it? "Venom: The Last Dance" has been marketed all along as the end of the line for our favorite bromantic duo, marking a fitting swan song for the unlikeliest of comic book franchises. Sony's Spider-Man Universe (yes, that really is the official name for a franchise that, thus far, doesn't actually include Spider-Man) officially kicked off with 2018's "Venom," and six years later we now have a full-fledged trilogy that's likely garnered far more success than the studio ever could've imagined it would. With so much success under its belt and plenty of potential left unfulfilled, however, would the powers that be really pull the plug on what's been one of their most reliable heavy-hitters in recent years?

One of the post-credits scene at the end of "Venom: The Last Dance" would suggest otherwise, and it has the villain to back it up. Going in, viewers knew that the main antagonist of the threequel would be the terrifying Knull. What nobody could've anticipated was just how little screen time the character would receive throughout the film, with writer/director Kelly Marcel purposefully holding back on the symbiote big bad — not unlike what Marvel Studios did with Thanos back in 2012 during "The Avengers." Firmly established as the man behind the curtain (so to speak), Knull spends the entire movie imprisoned on the symbiote homeworld of Klyntar, sending his buglike Xenophages to mercilessly hunt down Venom and Eddie in order to recover the key to his release: the "codex" they inadvertently carry within them.

But it's not until the mid-credits stinger that Knull's evil plan finally takes shape.