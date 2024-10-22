First Venom 3 Reactions: What People Are Saying About Tom Hardy's Marvel Threequel

Every studio wants its own interconnected cinematic universe, no matter how misguided they may seem. Arguably the strangest attempt at a cinematic universe (outside the catastrophic failure of the Dark Universe, RIP) so far is Sony's Spider-Man Universe — formerly known as Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters — a universe of Spider-Man characters that hasn't actually featured Spider-Man at all. Though most of these movies have been both bad and unsuccessful, there is one notable exception in the "Venom" movies.

Indeed, while "Madame Web" and "Morbius" attempted to ride the wave of horrendous yet funny fan reactions to try and go for a "It's so bad it's good" vibe, only the "Venom" films has actually garnered some decent and even good reactions (like our enthusiastic review of the rom-com that is "Venom: Let There Be Carnage"). Much of the success of these movies is due to Tom Hardy playing a weird little guy attached to a bigger weird guy, whose hypnotic performance keeps bringing audiences back to theaters.

While we gear up for Sony's next move, be it "Spider-Man 4" or the long-promised (threatened?) Sinister Six movie, it is time to say goodbye to one of the weirdest superhero trilogies to date. As dreaded as it is anticipated, we're close to the release of "Venom: The Last Dance," which means the first reactions to the film have begun to hit social media, and spoiler alert: they are pretty positive.