Does Venom 3 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

In short, yes, "Venom: The Last Dance" has not one but two different credits scenes that audiences need to be aware of. One takes place earlier on in the credits as more of a mid-credits scene, sort of like the one attached to 2021's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." The other takes place at the end of the credits, more of a post-credits scene. As for how important these scenes are? They both have varying degrees of importance but the first one could easily be labeled as essential for viewers who are invested in these characters beyond this film. The second one is more of a fun, weird extra something that might be worth sticking around for.

This movie is laying a lot on the line. Not only is it Hardy's last go-around as Eddie Brock, but its trailers have also revealed that the powerful Marvel Comics villain Knull will make his big screen debut in the film. Plus, Marcel has made it clear that Knull isn't going to be a one-and-done villain, so that's something to pay attention to. What can fans expect from the film before the credits roll? Its synopsis reads as follows:

In "Venom: The Last Dance," Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Marcel also penned the screenplay working from a story she cooked up with Hardy. The cast further includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu, and Alanna Ubach.

"Venom: The Last Dance" hits theaters on October 25, 2024.