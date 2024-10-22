Does Venom 3 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
Tom Hardy's time as Eddie Brock/Venom is coming to an end, but not before one last dance with his favorite symbiote. Sony's "Venom: The Last Dance" is hitting theaters and it will bring the trilogy centered on Marvel Comics' Letha Protector to a close. In these films, Venom is more of an anti-hero but he has traditionally been a villain for Spider-Man. That is neither here nor there, though. What's important is that Hardy has made it clear that this is his final film as Eddie Brock/Venom. So, how will he and director Kelly Marcel bring things to a close? And are they going to set anything up for the future?
Credits scenes are a staple of the superhero genre. It's not too much to expect that Sony might be laying some groundwork for the future via "The Last Dance," with only the R-rated "Kraven the Hunter" officially on the books for the studio's "Spider-Man" spin-off universe. What comes next? Is that going to be hinted at in this film? We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide to the credits scenes (or lack thereof) in "Venom 3." Seriously, no spoilers at all here, so proceed without fear. With that said, let's get into it.
Does Venom: The Last Dance have any credits scenes?
In short, yes, "Venom: The Last Dance" has not one but two different credits scenes that audiences need to be aware of. One takes place earlier on in the credits as more of a mid-credits scene, sort of like the one attached to 2021's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." The other takes place at the end of the credits, more of a post-credits scene. As for how important these scenes are? They both have varying degrees of importance but the first one could easily be labeled as essential for viewers who are invested in these characters beyond this film. The second one is more of a fun, weird extra something that might be worth sticking around for.
This movie is laying a lot on the line. Not only is it Hardy's last go-around as Eddie Brock, but its trailers have also revealed that the powerful Marvel Comics villain Knull will make his big screen debut in the film. Plus, Marcel has made it clear that Knull isn't going to be a one-and-done villain, so that's something to pay attention to. What can fans expect from the film before the credits roll? Its synopsis reads as follows:
In "Venom: The Last Dance," Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.
Marcel also penned the screenplay working from a story she cooked up with Hardy. The cast further includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu, and Alanna Ubach.
"Venom: The Last Dance" hits theaters on October 25, 2024.