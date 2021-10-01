Venom 2 Director Andy Serkis Explains How That Credits Scene Came To Be

Let's go over some quick takeaways from these comments. While we could sit here all day and discuss what the scene itself means for the future of the "Venom" franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we should focus on what is actually being said here. For one, it seems Sony didn't know whether or not this was something they were going to be able to pull off and it came down to the wire. No doubt, many mountains needed to be moved in order to get the okay on this one.

Perhaps the most interesting bit is Serkis saying that Spider-Man was going to be in the story at one point. This implies that a version of "Venom 2" may well have included Holland's Spidey beyond a mere brief inclusion on TV in the post-credits sequence. One can only hope we'll learn more about what that might have looked like in the future. But, if anything, that only reasserts the notion that Hardy and Holland are going to come face-to-face on screen in the future. The matter of when and where is the big question. Marvel fans will surely be waiting for that moment with great anticipation and curiosity.

"Venom: Let There be Carnage" is in theaters now.