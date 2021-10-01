Venom 2 Director Andy Serkis Explains How That Credits Scene Came To Be
With "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" officially in theaters, director Andy Serkis is opening up a bit on the process of bringing the movie to life. Specifically, the filmmaker has delved a bit into the major post-credits scene included in the Marvel Comics adaptation. As those who have seen the movie are surely aware, there is much to discuss, and Serkis has some interesting insight to offer.
Warning: this post contains major spoilers for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." Read on with caution.
Andy Serkis On That Post-Credits Scene
Andy Serkis, known for his on-screen work in "Lord of the Rings" and the "Planet of the Apes" franchise, stepped behind the camera for the "Venom" sequel. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Serkis was asked if the post-credits scene, which fully opens up the Marvel multiverse and brings Tom Hardy/s Eddie Brock/Venom face-to-face with Tom Holland's Spider-Man, was ever in flux. Here's what Serkis had to say about it:
"[The mid-credits scene was] 100 percent in flux, yeah. It couldn't have been more in flux-y if you tried. Yeah, of course, it was something that they talked about from before I even came on to the movie. There were moments where he [Spider-Man] was going to be in the story, potentially, and then he wasn't. But no, we decided that we wanted to really examine the Venom-verse first. So as we were going through principal photography, the inevitable discussions had to be had, but it wasn't until very, very late on that we reached the precise notion of the teaser that we wanted to lay in there."
The scene itself sees Eddie/Venom seemingly being brought into the Marvel multiverse with a cosmic blast reminiscent of the one we see in the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer. Following the blast, Eddie sees both J. Jonah Jameson hosting a Daily Bugle TV show, and clips of Tom Holland's unmasked Spider-Man, on screen. So yes, the implications of including this scene are massive. And now it leaves us with much to ponder.
Reading Into These Comments
Let's go over some quick takeaways from these comments. While we could sit here all day and discuss what the scene itself means for the future of the "Venom" franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we should focus on what is actually being said here. For one, it seems Sony didn't know whether or not this was something they were going to be able to pull off and it came down to the wire. No doubt, many mountains needed to be moved in order to get the okay on this one.
Perhaps the most interesting bit is Serkis saying that Spider-Man was going to be in the story at one point. This implies that a version of "Venom 2" may well have included Holland's Spidey beyond a mere brief inclusion on TV in the post-credits sequence. One can only hope we'll learn more about what that might have looked like in the future. But, if anything, that only reasserts the notion that Hardy and Holland are going to come face-to-face on screen in the future. The matter of when and where is the big question. Marvel fans will surely be waiting for that moment with great anticipation and curiosity.
"Venom: Let There be Carnage" is in theaters now.