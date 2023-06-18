Vin Diesel Wasn't The Only Fast And Furious Actor To Turn Down 2 Fast 2 Furious

Following the surprising success of 2001's "The Fast and the Furious," the world assumed Vin Diesel would return for the inevitable sequel. After all, he was the clear standout performer in that first film, mesmerizing audiences with his undeniable command of the screen and proving yet again that he was one of the hottest young stars in Hollywood.

But Diesel reportedly turned down a $20 million-plus payday to appear in 2003's "2 Fast 2 Furious," leaving the studio no choice but to pivot to a story centering on Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner. "I always get afraid of being pigeonholed," Diesel told The L.A. Times. "The real reason why I didn't return to the characters is the scripts hadn't been right. The characters haven't been right. It's not like I ever said I wouldn't be there." Indeed, he eventually returned for a quick cameo at the end of "The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift," and then took command of the film series in a huge way with 2009's "Fast & Furious," never again relinquishing control and helping the franchise become one of the biggest in history.

But Diesel wasn't the only one who turned down the opportunity to appear in "2 Fast 2 Furious." A supporting player from the original film had the chance to graduate to a major role in the sequel, but he blew it, changing the trajectory of his career and forever altering the path of the "Fast and Furious" franchise in the process.