Alison Brie And Dave Franco Want To Freak You Out Together [Exclusive Interview]

For the last decade or so, my wife and I have had this running joke of like, "I love you so much, I just want to crawl in your skin." But now that you have both actually lived this over-exaggerated experience, what are some things that you learned about yourselves as individuals, as well as yourself as a couple being connected like this?

Franco: We definitely could be considered codependent.

Brie: We're borderline. I don't think we're really codependent.

Franco: But I do think that we both love our solo time. And that's almost forced upon us when we are working on separate projects.

Brie: I do think this job weirdly reinforced how much we love working together. Dave is my favorite person in the world to work with, and it's a great comfort to have that person with you on set, and it also stressed the importance of doing our jobs that we do separately. Absence makes the heart grow fonder.

Franco: And it's nice to miss each other.

Most people, when they put themselves through the absolute hell that is a production, go their separate ways after wrap, but that's not the case for the two of you. Did you have to be like, "I just need to lock myself in this bathroom for a little bit?" Or was it just, "Eh, we're good?"

Franco: Believe it or not, I don't think we spent a second apart during that entire production. And I wouldn't have it any other way. This was a sprint. It was very intense, a very ambitious movie for the budget that we had. And it was nice to go home at the end of the day and to just unwind and recap everything and just lean on each other emotionally, because also we were being very vulnerable and exposed.

Brie: Both of us are taking a lot of risks in this movie on a lot of different levels. So it was nice always to debrief the day, check in, [and ask] how we thought it went. Which was always great. Also, get to do a little bit of work and prepare for the next scene. We shot it very quickly. We seldom had time for more than one or two takes per setup for performance, so it was really nice to just have each other right before we went to bed. "Oh, let's look at tomorrow's scene. Is there anything we need to talk through character-wise, emotion-wise?"

Franco: Just so we could hit the ground running the next day.

Brie: It was really advantageous in that way.