This Grotesque, Beautiful New Horror Movie Is Perfect For Fans Of The Substance

Last year's surprise horror hit was "The Substance," Coralie Fargeat's brilliant, bloody body horror deconstruction of Hollywood's relationship with aging and beauty standards. The Oscar-winning film helped skyrocket Demi Moore into her first Academy Awards nomination over 40 years after first breaking into the industry, along the way showing mainstream moviegoers there's a hell of a lot of beauty to be found in cinema for real sickos. As poignant as it was popular, "The Substance" sharply subverted what it means to be "beautiful" and what self-love can look like (it's Monstro Elisasue, if you're curious), but it was also graphic, goopy, and gross enough that audiences were said to be vomiting during their screenings. Many feared that "The Substance" was a fluke, an indie horror Cinderella story of a film scorned by a major studio and picked up by a smaller, art-house distributor to become the belle of the ball. Fortunately, for those craving more stories like the aforementioned grotesquerie, she has arrived in the form of Emilie Blichfeldt's debut feature, "The Ugly Stepsister."

Inspired by the original "Cinderella" story by Charles Perrault and retaining the simmering darkness of the Brothers Grimm version (which saw one of the so-called ugly stepsisters chopping off her own toes in an attempt to fit her foot into the glass slipper famously left at a ball), "The Ugly Stepsister" is less of a revision of the classic story and more of a shift in perspective. Pop culture has elected to depict Cinderella's stepsisters as horrible people, but was that truly the case? Or were they, like Cinderella herself, battling a misogynistic world, choosing to fixate on their hearts' wishes (by dreaming of something better), and willing to do whatever it takes to find love and financial security for their family?

Twisted fairy tales are all the rage thanks to the public-domain boom of splatter flicks in recent years, but few can hold a candle to a voice as assertive and creative as Blichfeldt. With "The Ugly Stepsister," the filmmaker has crafted a movie as gorgeous as it is gruesome, complete with a few moments of gore that had a handful of people audibly fighting the urge to retch in the aisles at the 2025 Overlook Film Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana.