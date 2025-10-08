16 Best Movie Performances Of 2025 (So Far)

We've seen countless horror movies where a character is driven to insanity by extreme conditions. In "28 Years Later," we're asked to ponder: what if the end of the world drives someone to sanity? That's the case with Ralph Fiennes' Dr. Ian Kelson, a physician who has carved out a corner of the post-apocalypse to study the infected and preserve the skeletal remains of the dead in an elaborate temple. And while he looks frightening at first, and Fiennes' casting suggests that we should be wary of him, the final meeting proves something remarkable: this man has chosen kindness above all else, even in the face of constant misery and destruction.

Kelson is so soft-spoken, so level-headed, and so deeply connected with his mission to honor all that is lost and to help those in need. Even his elaborate tower made out of skulls, a terrifying image at first, is revealed to be a profound testament to honoring those we love. He has chosen to cherish life even though he is surrounded by constant death, and has built a tribute that fits his mad times.

Fiennes is famous for playing villains and playing them well. But he's also proven himself more than capable of portraying men of intense virtue. All of these tools come out for Kelso, a man who carries himself with the masculine, intense swagger of a madman but whose actual actions reflect a nearly extinct kindness and grace. It's a role specifically built for one actor's talents, and a character that sneaks in during the third act to define everything about the film surrounding him. Fiennes carries the thematic weight of an instant horror classic on his shoulders. (Jacob Hall)