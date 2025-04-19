You'll Probably Never Guess What Live Musical Performance Blew This Sinners Star Away [Exclusive]

The character of Sammie is a prodigious musician, which is exactly how Miles Caton has been described since he first began performing in church as a child. When he was only 16, Caton was given the opportunity to go on tour and sing background for Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar-winning musician, H.E.R. It was during the European tour that Caton tells me he saw a performance that he also felt was truly awe-inspiring.

"I think it was around 2022 or 2023 that we opened up for Coldplay," he says. "We went on a European tour, and I remember the first time we saw their show, Coldplay's show, and it was just crazy. We performed at Wembley Stadium, and it was like 50-60,000 people, and everybody in the room was just in awe of the whole production and just the sound. So that was one, for sure." This performance was part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour, which many music critics have hailed as one of the band's career-best live shows.

Performing for a massive audience is not the same as performing in an intimate setting like a film set, but Caton was up to the challenge. "As shocked as I am and as lost for words I am at how the response has been [...], I'm extremely grateful, grateful to God for the opportunities that he presents in my life," Caton tells me. "I feel like from the time I was a kid till now, everything has kind of just been like a stepping stone. I've been working pretty hard for this type of opportunity. So to be in this moment now, it feels great."

You can hear the full interview with Caton (as well as our interview with the great Delroy Lindo) on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast:

