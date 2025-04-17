Sinners Post-Credits Scenes Explained

Spoilers for "Sinners" follow.

If you know what's good for you, you'll have savored every last drop of Ryan Coogler's latest and unquestionably greatest work to date with "Sinners," the horror movie that might be the director's biggest box-office gamble to date. Sat somewhere between "From Dusk Till Dawn" and "No Country for Old Men" (which Coogler confirmed he drew from), the Michael B. Jordan spine-chiller culminates in a glorious blend of music, monsters and lost souls arriving right where they need to be, and the best part is that it isn't even the end.

Nowadays, movies with post-credit scenes are often adorned with a Marvel logo, so it's a refreshing change of pace to see one at the end of Coogler's latest. Here, the "Black Panther" director sticks not one but two buttons on the end of "Sinners," both of which hold immense value in the violent and vibrant nightmare he's dragged us through. After Sammy (Miles Caton) has left his family behind to seek a life and future in music, we're reunited with him in a blues bar, headlining the evening with the audience on their feet. It's here, though, as the cast list rolls by, that Sammy is reunited with two familiar faces he thought had been lost to time, only to return from the past for one last song. It's a wonderful rug-pulling moment from Coogler, and a treat for those who stuck around to recover from this Southern-scorched fever dream of a movie.

