Ryan Coogler Drew From Horror Classics And An Unlikely Coen Brothers Drama To Make Sinners

Ryan Coogler is one of the most exciting filmmakers working today. He's the rare writer/director who actually managed to make the jump from doing small independent movies to tackling massive blockbuster franchises without losing his style. Quite the contrary, in an era where the pipeline of Sundance darling to pawn in a superhero or big franchise machine has all but ruined the future of many a once-promising filmmaker, Coogler gave us not one but two exciting creative-driven properties.

First, he revitalized the "Rocky" franchise with the phenomenal "Creed," one of the best movies of the century and a nuanced and thrilling exploration of nature and nurture, with boxing thrown in for good measure. Coogler's legacy sequel approach worked wonders, kickstarting a trilogy, allowing Sylvester Stallone to do his best work in the franchise, and making Michael B. Jordan a star.

Next, Coogler went even bigger with "Black Panther" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Once again, even within the Marvel machine, Coogler made these films his own; his "Black Panther" movies are all about grief, joy, and community. Both films also introduced massive worlds with their own cultures and societies, established side characters that became fan favorites, and delivered as many big-scale blockbuster moments as they did intimate ones, including emotional moments comparable to those from Coogler's celebrated breakout movie "Fruitvale Station."

Leave it to Coogler to then follow up two superhero movies and a boxing drama not with a small Sundance indie or yet another superhero blockbuster, but with a vampire flick in the form of "Sinners." Granted, this is not just a vampire film; it's a Ryan Coogler vampire film starring Michael B. Jordan (playing two roles!), and by the looks of its trailers, we can expect a moody, atmospheric period piece that brings something fresh on the genre. This is true of Coogler's inspirations for the movie, too, which are a bit outside what you'd expect for a vampire flick.