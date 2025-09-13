The Long Walk Deserves To Make History At The Oscars (Yes, We're Serious)
In an America where fascists have won and those in power have outlawed any freedom of expression that doesn't explicitly fall within "acceptable" parameters, the greatest form of entertainment is an annual endurance death march. A literal, visual competition of bootstrapping, "The Long Walk" — Francis Lawrence and JT Mollner's adaptation of the bleak Stephen King (originally published as Richard Bachman) novel he first began writing as a teenager — is a story that only works if the audience can quickly invest in the lives of 50 boys knowing that all but one of them will be dead by the time the credits roll. It's a story of survival, yes, but it's not one rooted in individualism despite the tragic knowledge that there is only one winner and no finish line. The boys walk, in agony, until they can't anymore, and we, as the spectators, are powerless to help them survive.
"The Long Walk" is not only one of the best adaptations of Stephen King's work, but it's indisputably one of the best films of 2025. It's a violent "WARNING!" of what is to come if we allow society to continue obeying the orders of wannabe fascists, as well as a shrieking reminder that those in power continue to pit us against one another so that we never join forces and fight back against our oppressors. Every boy in the walk is someone worth investing in, because they're not just numbers, they're people. Even those assumed to be antagonists, like the mentally unwell Gary Barkovitch (Charlie Plummer), are proven to be worthy of empathy; a reminder that none of us should ever be defined by our worst moments.
As a novel, it's very easy to immerse yourself in the world of The Walk, but as a film, it's a difficult ask for an audience to sit and watch people walk and talk for an hour and 48 minutes. And yet, "The Long Walk" effectively commands the audience because it boasts the best ensemble cast of the year. The inaugural Best Achievement in Casting Oscar will have its debut at the 2026 Academy Awards, and there is no other film more deserving of the historic win than "The Long Walk."
The Long Walk's cast is absolute perfection
There have been some truly fantastic ensemble casts assembled this year, whether it's comedy greats in "The Roses" or any number of the films that are due out later this year during peak "Oscar-bait" season (I'm looking at you, "Bugonia," "Father Mother Sister Brother," and "Jay Kelly"). But in all of these cases, we're talking about films with established names – many of whom have already taken home Oscar gold. There's certainly no guarantee that assembling a cast full of "offer only" Hollywood A-listers will work, but there's a greater challenge at play when you're casting from a pool of young, relative unknowns who are still sending in self-tapes while their roommates or parents read lines for them off camera.
Casting director Rich Delia has essentially cast "The Long Walk" three times, as he was involved with two previous attempts to adapt King's work that never came to fruition. "The age is very specific in the book, so it started from scratch each time," he told Casting Networks. "I knew these characters so well, and I felt so attached to them." This isn't an instance of a director loving an actor and finding a project that allows them to maintain a collaborative relationship, but rather a creative team completely building a cast from scratch. The intimacy Delia has with these characters is apparent because every actor is perfect in the role. Even for a character like Curly, played by "Jojo Rabbit" star Roman Griffin Davis, his limited screen time is memorable because his cherubic face is exactly what the character needs.
All of the boys cast in The Walk, including leads Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson as Ray Garraty and Peter McVries, auditioned for the film, and that was by design. "Having an audience that does not have preconceptions of what they may know about that actor from either previous performances or from their personal life, and being able to sink in and see them as the characters they portray, I think, gives it an immediacy and a realness that pays dividends in the end," explained Delia.
An ensemble of Hollywood's next generation of stars
For the "name" actors like Mark Hamill as The Major, a heartbreaking Judy Greer as Raymond Garraty's mother, Ginny, and Josh Hamilton as his father, William, there's no phoning it in. Every role, from the start of The Walk to the final, gut-wrenching moments, is perfect, but the magic is truly in the ensemble of boys. The core cast of "The Long Walk" is reminiscent of watching any number of the Brat Pack films, namely, "The Outsiders," "The Breakfast Club," "St. Elmo's Fire," and "Young Guns." Not in the sense that the stories are anything like the dystopian nightmare of "The Long Walk," but that it's undeniable when watching these ensemble films that every actor is going to be a superstar. Much of the praise for "The Long Walk" will rightfully be directed toward Hoffman and Jonsson, who are unquestionably the lifeblood of the film, but every single character in this ensemble is delivering best-of-the-year performances.
Ben Wang's Hank Olson is such a delightful smartass that when The Walk breaks his spirit, it's harrowing. Tut Nyuot, as the religious Arthur Baker, is full of so much optimism that even heathens root for him to take just one more step. The stoic Billy Stebbins, played by Garrett Wareing, is a man of few words but always makes them count. Joshua Odjick as Collie Parker, Jordan Gonzalez as Richard Harkness, Daymon Wrightly as Rank, Thamela Mpumlwana as Pearson, and Samuel Clark as Tressler draw audiences in with a single line, look, or moment — commanding the screen even if it means they're going to die seconds later. Casting is an art form, and Rich Delia — who already cast all-time great ensembles in films like "Game Night," "It: Chapter One/Two," "Joy Ride," "Good Boys," and "Short Term 12" — has assembled his masterpiece. He deserves every bit of acclaim for pulling off the unthinkable, and should rightfully make Oscar history in 2026.
"The Long Walk" is now playing in theaters everywhere.