The Long Walk Deserves To Make History At The Oscars (Yes, We're Serious)

In an America where fascists have won and those in power have outlawed any freedom of expression that doesn't explicitly fall within "acceptable" parameters, the greatest form of entertainment is an annual endurance death march. A literal, visual competition of bootstrapping, "The Long Walk" — Francis Lawrence and JT Mollner's adaptation of the bleak Stephen King (originally published as Richard Bachman) novel he first began writing as a teenager — is a story that only works if the audience can quickly invest in the lives of 50 boys knowing that all but one of them will be dead by the time the credits roll. It's a story of survival, yes, but it's not one rooted in individualism despite the tragic knowledge that there is only one winner and no finish line. The boys walk, in agony, until they can't anymore, and we, as the spectators, are powerless to help them survive.

"The Long Walk" is not only one of the best adaptations of Stephen King's work, but it's indisputably one of the best films of 2025. It's a violent "WARNING!" of what is to come if we allow society to continue obeying the orders of wannabe fascists, as well as a shrieking reminder that those in power continue to pit us against one another so that we never join forces and fight back against our oppressors. Every boy in the walk is someone worth investing in, because they're not just numbers, they're people. Even those assumed to be antagonists, like the mentally unwell Gary Barkovitch (Charlie Plummer), are proven to be worthy of empathy; a reminder that none of us should ever be defined by our worst moments.

As a novel, it's very easy to immerse yourself in the world of The Walk, but as a film, it's a difficult ask for an audience to sit and watch people walk and talk for an hour and 48 minutes. And yet, "The Long Walk" effectively commands the audience because it boasts the best ensemble cast of the year. The inaugural Best Achievement in Casting Oscar will have its debut at the 2026 Academy Awards, and there is no other film more deserving of the historic win than "The Long Walk."