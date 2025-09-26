One Battle After Another Features The Best Movie Villain Of 2025 (And It's Not Even Close)

Viva la revolución! This article contains major spoilers for "One Battle After Another."

Maybe there's just something in the air these days, but 2025 has been an incredible year for movie villains. Some have taken the supernatural route, led by Jack O'Connell's vampire Remmick and his merry band of Irish jig-dancing followers in Ryan Coogler's "Sinners," the clown-like witch Gladys (Amy Madigan) in "Weapons," who saw fit to terrorize an entire community of children, and the demonic entities of "The Conjuring: Last Rites." On the comic book side of things, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor and Ralph Ineson's Galactus dominated the big screen (although we'd humbly suggest that Lewis Pullman's Sentry/the Void in "Thunderbolts*" had them all beat). Elsewhere, multiplexes were overrun by serial killers ("Dangerous Animals"), zombies ("28 Years Later"), and even artificial intelligence run amok ("Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning").

Whether a product of real life seeping into fiction or simply a quirk of timing, the last few months alone have given us a steady string of all-timer antagonists ... but "One Battle After Another" may have just delivered the best one yet. The catch, of course, is that he's by far the most chillingly "normal" one of them all. Paul Thomas Anderson's latest masterpiece follows a former revolutionary firebrand who's forced to flee into hiding and take the name Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio). But when a ghostly figure from the past reappears years later in the form of Sean Penn's battle-hardened (and virulently racist) Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw, a man dead-set on wiping away the "sins" of his younger years, the movie shifts gears entirely into a cat-and-mouse chase for the ages.

On the surface, the dead-eyed Lockjaw is just ... a guy. Underneath, however, the disturbing psychology and hypocritical motivations driving his every action transform him into a relentless force of nature. From his simpering need to join a white supremacist front (absurdly calling themselves the "Christmas Adventurers Club") to his dehumanizing lust for Teyana Taylor's reckless freedom fighter Perfidia Beverly Hills to his one-man mission to hunt down and kill his potential daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti), Anderson and Penn have crafted one of cinema's most horrifying, repelling, and downright real bad guys in recent memory.