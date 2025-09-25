The Ending Of One Battle After Another, Explained

¡Viva la revolución! Be warned, this article contains major spoilers for "One Battle After Another."

You could easily describe the films of writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson as "eclectic." There are throughlines, of course — inner lives, flawed characters, complex relationships. Many draw their essence from a specific time and place, making the setting the star in which the character studies unravel. There's always drama, but also comedy, romance, and suspense. And of course, the camera rarely stops moving.

In a way, then, "One Battle After Another" is the ultimate Anderson film. Every one of those pieces is at play across the film's nearly three-hour runtime, creating a self-proclaimed epic that's both comedy adventure and action thriller, modern blockbuster and retro Hollywood, political didact and character drama. It's also not perfect, occasionally swelling beyond its own ability to properly order itself. But then, maybe that was the exact intention.

Foregoing the more semantic conversation about Anderson's artistic sensibilities, "One Battle After Another" is, at its core, a rollercoaster. There are car chases that will remind you of "Bullitt" and immigration raids and police protests that will remind you of right now. By the end, "One Battle After Another" leaves you breathless, but not without time to process what's happened. There's no cliffhanger, but there's an openness to the way the film ends, an unfinished quality, that provides a different kind of satisfaction.