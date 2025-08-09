The Classic Paul Thomas Anderson Movie That Inspired Weapons

Mild "Weapons" spoilers follow.

Zach Cregger's excellent new horror film "Weapons" takes an unusual storytelling approach. Rather than stick with one linear narrative, Cregger paints a mosaic, weaving a sprawling tale from several different perspectives. Of course, Cregger didn't invent this method of movie storytelling — but you don't usually see it applied to horror movies. Instead, this is the type of format used by filmmakers like Robert Altman — see "Nashville" and "Short Cuts" as prime examples. Quentin Tarantino's breakout hit "Pulp Fiction" also followed a similar path, telling several interconnected stories from various points of time.

And then, of course, there's Paul Thomas Anderson's gargantuan drama "Magnolia." Released in 1999, Anderson's film — which clocks in at a whopping 188 minutes — follows several different interconnected characters around Los Angeles as they cross paths over a short period of time. After Anderson broke out in a big way with "Boogie Nights," New Line Cinema came to the filmmaker and gave him almost complete freedom for his follow-up. "Basically, New Line came to me and said, 'Whatever you want to do next,'" the filmmaker told The New York Times. ”I was in a position I will never ever be in again."

"Magnolia" occupies a strange place in Anderson's filmography. He would go on to make even better films, and in the years since it's release, the "There Will Be Blood" director seems slightly embarrassed to have taken such a big swing. "I'd slice that thing down," Anderson told Marc Maron when asked about the film. "It's way too f***ing long." Too long or not (I'd argue it's just the right length), "Magnolia" is a fascinating movie — and it ended up inspiring Zach Cregger when he sat down to write "Weapons."