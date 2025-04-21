15 Actors Who Play The Same Character In Every Movie

Most everyone will agree with including John Wayne on this list. For all his macho swagger, the Duke more or less played the Duke for 50 years, albeit with varying degrees of cool. Aside from, say, "The Searchers" or "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance," where he portrayed darker, more nuanced characters, it was hard to differentiate Jim McLain from John Chisum. Even when he played Genghis Khan in the 1956 dud "The Conqueror," he was still just John Wayne in a robe and mustache.

He tried to break the mold in the late '50s, starring in a series of pictures far removed from the Old West — to say nothing of his turn as the "Dirty Harry"-inspired cop in 1974's "McQ." Audiences stuck up their noses, forcing the iconic actor to don his cowboy hat indefinitely beginning with 1959's "Rio Bravo," a picture he and Howard Hawkes subsequently remade two more times with 1966's "El Dorado" and 1970's "Rio Lobo."

Wayne eventually won an Oscar for playing ornery old Rooster Cogburn in 1969's "True Grit," inspiring a completely useless franchise in the process. While we have no desire to speak ill of the Duke, we freely acknowledge that he was a one-trick pony — but he did that one trick so well that it hardly matters.

