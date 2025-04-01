Every Deadpool Movie Ranked

It's wild to think that Ryan Reynolds' red and black one-mutant-army, who is totally aware he's being watched, has gone on to become one of the most successful comic book movie franchises in history. Somehow, Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson, clawed his way out of a hole in 2006 to do it almost 20 years later, just to the tune of *NSYNC.

The hero who can't die (and can't sit in a car silently) has created a legacy built on poorly handled franchises and mocking the genre that he thrives on. It's this wild perspective that's enough to make us hopeful for the future wherever he ends up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whether that be popping up in the "Secret Wars" or annoying the hell out of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, just the way comic book fans had always hoped.

But now, with five films under his belt, which of the "Deadpool" movies stands as the best among the bunch? Which entry among these side-splitting superhero spectaculars is worth going back to, and which of them is so bad that Ryan Reynolds will poke fun at it in every movie from then on? Well, we've gone through every "Deadpool" outing to decipher which one earned the top spot, so put on the brown pants, scroll through this list, and yell at us in the replies of wherever you found this page. It's really what Wade would've wanted.

