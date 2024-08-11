Channing Tatum's Gambit Accent Created A Hilarious Deadpool & Wolverine Problem

The old Hollywood saying that a happy set makes for a bad movie (and vice versa) is obviously bunk. If you're still inclined to believe it, though, you need look no further than the making of "Deadpool & Wolverine" for an example of people having a great time while making what can safely be called, three weeks into its theatrical release, a beloved movie.

That "Deadpool & Wolverine" was a blast to shoot might come as a surprise when you consider that several of its actors returned to play out-to-pasture big-screen superheroes that either didn't catch on with the public initially or wore out their welcome. In the case of Wesley Snipes coming back to play Blade, it's downright shocking that he was game to guest star in a Ryan Reynolds-led franchise given that he wasn't at all cordial to the then young actor two decades ago when they shot "Blade: Trinity" (an unhappy set that failed to produce a great movie).

As for Channing Tatum, there was, sadly, never a "Gambit" set in the first place. He was set to play the character back in the 2010s, but the studio ultimately scrapped the project (which he was also on board to produce). This was a major disappointment for Tatum, and now that "Deadpool & Wolverine" has given us a glimpse of what he might've done with the ultra-charming Cajun mutant, we're crushed that he never got to do a "Gambit" feature as well. But while he enjoyed himself tremendously during his short stint on "Deadpool & Wolverine," Tatum's thick-accented delivery paired with his deeply silly dialogue proved to be a problem for one of his co-stars — because she couldn't stop laughing.