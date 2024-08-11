Channing Tatum's Gambit Accent Created A Hilarious Deadpool & Wolverine Problem
The old Hollywood saying that a happy set makes for a bad movie (and vice versa) is obviously bunk. If you're still inclined to believe it, though, you need look no further than the making of "Deadpool & Wolverine" for an example of people having a great time while making what can safely be called, three weeks into its theatrical release, a beloved movie.
That "Deadpool & Wolverine" was a blast to shoot might come as a surprise when you consider that several of its actors returned to play out-to-pasture big-screen superheroes that either didn't catch on with the public initially or wore out their welcome. In the case of Wesley Snipes coming back to play Blade, it's downright shocking that he was game to guest star in a Ryan Reynolds-led franchise given that he wasn't at all cordial to the then young actor two decades ago when they shot "Blade: Trinity" (an unhappy set that failed to produce a great movie).
As for Channing Tatum, there was, sadly, never a "Gambit" set in the first place. He was set to play the character back in the 2010s, but the studio ultimately scrapped the project (which he was also on board to produce). This was a major disappointment for Tatum, and now that "Deadpool & Wolverine" has given us a glimpse of what he might've done with the ultra-charming Cajun mutant, we're crushed that he never got to do a "Gambit" feature as well. But while he enjoyed himself tremendously during his short stint on "Deadpool & Wolverine," Tatum's thick-accented delivery paired with his deeply silly dialogue proved to be a problem for one of his co-stars — because she couldn't stop laughing.
Dafne Keen couldn't stop laughing at Channing Tatum's Gambit accent
When Dafne Keen dropped by the Phase Zero podcast last week, she revealed that Tatum's hilarious utterances made it just about impossible for her to keep a straight face. According to Keen:
"I had to tell him that on my shot he couldn't say his lines ... I kept breaking character. I was doing my brooding Wolverine vibe. I was like, 'Let's f***in' go!' And he was like, 'I was laying my nuts in my buttery mama...' Just 'No! Shut up! I have to do my job over here! You're making it so hard!'"
This continued to be a problem in other shots, particularly the moment where he delivers his barely decipherable "Woo, I'm about to make a name for myself 'ere" line. "This guy is just yapping in my ear," said Keen. Though she was ultimately able to hold it together, she said you can see her on the verge of corpsing in a shot or two.
I get it. I could barely hear most of Tatum's dialogue over the din of the audience's laughter, so I can't imagine what it must've been like standing next to him on set. It sounds like it was a wonderful time, but I can't help but wonder if Wesley Snipes was equally tickled.