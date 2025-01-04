Why Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine Almost Had A Different Title

Levy describes Reynolds and himself as "hopefully respectful hammers" attempting to nail down the things they wanted most for the movie. "If we felt that something was right for this story, if it became a had to have, then we just were a little bit relentless," the director admits. Reynolds says that "a lot of times," decisions like the title choice come down to "persistence." He also notes that the duo were initially told they couldn't use the Blade or Gambit characters, though both end up appearing in the final film (played by Wesley Snipes and Channing Tatum, respectively). The pair were smart to push back against these limitations, as the sheer feeling of getting away with something within a carefully-planned, corporate-driven franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is what makes "Deadpool & Wolverine" so surprising and memorable.

As for the title, Reynolds says he initially pitched several rejected ideas. One was a movie called "Deadpool is Hunting" in which "the hunter who shot Bambi's mom finds [Deadpool], and they fall in love, become, like, Butch and Sundance." Another idea was a road trip movie with esteemed character actress Margo Martindale, made in the vein of a Sundance indie flick, the name of which Reynolds didn't mention in the interview.

"The title was 'Deadpool 3' for a long time, then it was going to be 'Deadpool and Friend,'" Levy says. Finally, the film was almost called "Deadpool vs. Wolverine," but Levy says the writers realized in a "late-in-the-process epiphany" that Wade and Logan wouldn't actually be enemies in the film. "The arc of the screenplay is they are pitted against each other until eventually, and frankly, for audiences, satisfyingly, are joined together," Levy notes. "So it's 'versus' that transitions into 'and.'"

Thus, "Deadpool & Wolverine" was born. The filmmaking duo won this battle, even if they lost the Mickey Mouse fellatio joke war.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is now streaming on Disney+.