The Deadpool & Wolverine Joke Disney Asked Ryan Reynolds To Cut

The line that Disney reportedly asked Ryan Reynolds to take out of "Deadpool & Wolverine" has finally been revealed, and it's a doozy. The film's script has recently become available online just in time for awards season, and as ScreenTime reports, it includes the cut joke that director Shawn Levy once told Entertainment Weekly he and Reynolds had agreed to take to their grave.

On X, ScreenTime reposted the joke as it appears in a copy of the "Deadpool & Wolverine" script that's publicly available on the Disney Debut website. "We can't even afford one more X-Man?" Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Reynolds) was originally meant to whine upon meeting up with Gambit (Channing Tatum) and the other characters from Fox's Marvel movies, only to learn that Magneto isn't among them. "Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse c**k in my throat."

So, yeah, this seems like a line that Disney higher-ups would not love. "Deadpool & Wolverine" takes plenty of meta jabs at the company that made it and gets away with some truly wild jokes, but sexualizing the classic mouse mascot while also implying that Disney is both cheap and controlling when it comes to its film productions was apparently a bridge too far. Reynolds also spoke about the cut joke at an event in New York (as covered by Comic Book Resources) back in September, and at the time noted that Disney interfered with the movie much less than he had anticipated. "There was only one line in the entire film that they asked me to take out," he explained, "And they were right."