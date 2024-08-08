Deadpool & Wolverine's Raunchy Pinocchio Joke Replaced Something Much Dirtier

"Deadpool & Wolverine," as polarizing as it is, does give the Marvel Cinematic Universe several new things. It creates a true connection between the MCU's movies and 20th Century Fox's Marvel movies — leading to several great and not-so-great cameos. It also brings a level of over-the-top and gory violence that the franchise hasn't done before (for obvious reasons), like when a beloved actor in a not-so-beloved role gets their skin graphically peeled off.

But with Deadpool as a character comes something else: a constant stream of profanity and filthy jokes. This is what led to Kevin Feige being forced to explain the concept of pegging to other Marvel execs, and a joke deemed too filthy for Disney. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director Shawn Levy talked about the one joke Disney asked him and his creative team to change. "The general rule is to never punch down and to only take the piss out of people who can take it," Levy explained. "There was only one line in the entire movie that we were asked to change."

Unfortunately, Levy and Ryan Reynolds made a pact "to go to our grave with that line," but he did explain what it was replaced by. "An equally dirty line of dialogue about Pinocchio shoving his face up Deadpool's ass and starting to lie like crazy. I was like, 'Ryan, that's your replacement line in response to, 'Can we clean it up?” That's Ryan Reynolds for you, audacious to the very edge."