Snow White Was Dethroned At The Box Office By Jason Statham

Not to sound like a broken record, but it was another not-so-great turnout at the box office. Domestic ticket sales for 2025 are currently pacing around 7% behind 2024 after several terrible weekends at the multiplex in a row. We needed a hero, as it were, and we got one in the form of Jason Statham. The action star has now added yet another hit to his name with "A Working Man." It's not a massive success, admittedly, but the industry should take any wins it can get at this point in time.

Directed by David Ayer ("Suicide Squad"), "A Working Man" topped the charts domestically with an estimated $15.2 million box office debut. That was a better than expected start for the action flick and was good enough to dethrone Disney's live-action "Snow White," which made just $14.2 million in its second weekend. "Snow White" was already in bad shape after its rough opening weekend, coupled with a budget reported to be north of $250 million. Disney's latest has now made just $143.1 million across two weekends, putting it on the fast train to becoming a huge bomb.

It's because big movies like "Snow White" have been disappointing at the box office in 2025 that "A Working Man" is a welcome surprise. The film also pulled in $15 million overseas, giving it a $30.2 million global start. That's not bad at all in light of its estimated $40 million price tag, particularly since this one comes from Amazon MGM and is, in the end, meant to help Prime Video above all else. But much like Ayer and Statham's previous collaboration "The Beekeeper," selling tickets certainly doesn't hurt any.

