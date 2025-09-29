Where The Scrubs Cast Is Now
Over 15 years after it went off the air, "Scrubs" is set to make a comeback. Even though we have some misgivings about its potential similarities to other popular contemporary medical dramas, we can't help but get excited about the prospect of getting to revisit all our favorite characters from the halls of Sacred Heart.
This reboot wouldn't be all that surprising even if we weren't living in an age where sitcoms get resuscitated at the drop of a hat. Creator Bill Lawrence has continued to produce beloved television series since "Scrubs" ended, including the much-lauded AppleTV+ comedies "Ted Lasso" and "Shrinking."
As for the cast, time has taken their careers in many different directions — some toward even larger roles in film and television, others away from the industry entirely. We're no Superman, but we did manage to track down where each cast member has landed after graduating from Sacred Heart, taking special note of those confirmed to be returning for the reboot.
Here's where the "Scrubs" cast is today.
The Reboot Cast
Before we get to the core supporting and main cast members of the "Scrubs" ensemble, we should take one last look at the medical students who were introduced as the future of the series with its soft-reboot in season 9.
Zach Braff's J.D. was still there to anchor things — though only for about half the season, before he eventually passed the torch on to newcomer Lucy Bennett, played by Kerry Bishé. After "Scrubs" ended (strangely a point that was simultaneously long past the expiration date for the series overall, yet premature in terms of Bishé's character's storyline), the actor went on to land a supporting role in Ben Affleck's "Argo." On TV, she had memorable roles in "Narcos" and "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels," but was most notably one of the stars of the AMC drama "Halt and Catch Fire" (pictured above, left).
Bishé was joined by other young medical students, including Eliza Coupe's Denise "Jo" Mahoney, who had made an appearance on the show during season 8. Soon after "Scrubs" ended, she was cast in the underrated ABC sitcom "Happy Endings," which ran for three seasons and over 50 episodes. She also starred in "Future Man" at Hulu and "The Residence" on Netflix (second from left), just to name a couple.
Meanwhile, Michael Mosley (who played Denise's love interest Drew Suffin) had prominent roles on shows like "Ozark" (pictured second from right), "Sirens," "Criminal Minds," "Titans," and more recently "Ballard."
Perhaps the most recognizable "Scrubs" alum from this period is Dave Franco, who played rich kid Cole Aaronson. Franco has enjoyed a career as a mainstream film star, with starring roles in "Now You See Me" (and its two sequels, above right), "The Disaster Artist," and the critically acclaimed body horror film "Together," in which he starred alongside his wife, Allison Brie.
Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan)
Coming to "Scrubs" from a 180+ episode run on "The Drew Carey Show" (and having managed to get cast as two wildly funny and wildly different characters on "Seinfeld"), Christa Miller came to the Bill Lawrence series as a formidable comedic talent. It was perfect casting, given that Miller — Lawrence's actual wife — was chosen to play the formidable ex-wife of Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley).
Miller recurred as a significant antagonist throughout the series' run, appearing in 89 episodes across all 10 seasons. She seemingly had no inclination to take a break after its cancellation, instead teaming up with Lawrence and ABC yet again for the sitcom "Cougar Town" (which would ultimately move to TBS for its final seasons, similarly to how "Scrubs" jumped to ABC from NBC). Also starring Courtney Cox, "Cougar Town" ran for six seasons and 102 episodes, ending on its own terms in 2015.
Before "Scrubs," Miller had also voiced the character Cleopatra in the cult animated comedy "Clone High." When the series was revived for two more seasons in 2023, Cleopatra was wisely recast, with Mitra Jouhari taking over the role, while Miller began voicing Candide Simpson. As she was lending her voice to this reboot, she also began working on Lawrence's AppleTV+ dramedy "Shrinking," in which she has a starring role as next-door neighbor Liz (pictured above). It acts as something of a spiritual successor to Lawrence's "Ted Lasso" — and most readers are likely unaware that Miller also collaborated with her husband on this series as well. She worked with Tony Von Pervieux as the music supervisor for the season 3 finale, which wound up earning Miller her first Emmy nomination.
Aloma Wright (Nurse Roberts)
As one of the most hilarious nurses at Sacred Heart, Aloma Wright's Laverne Roberts was certainly missed throughout season 9, having been with the series every season since its premiere. Wright had been largely written off the show as of season 6 (though Bill Lawrence and co. found ways to bring her back in seasons 7 and 8), though she began a 240+ episode arc on "Days of Our Lives" that same year. She remained with the series from 2007 until 2015, somehow finding time to guest star on countless popular television series during the same period. This included "Mad Men," "Parenthood," "House of Payne," "Private Practice," "The Middle," and "Scandal." This hot streak continued after "Days" with appearances on "Lucifer" and "Masters of Sex."
Wright's most recognizable role post-"Scrubs" is undoubtedly Gretchen Bodinski, the replacement secretary of Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter on the USA legal drama "Suits" (pictured above). She joined in season 5 and recurred consistently throughout the series through its finale in 2019. Most recently, she could be seen on the Nickelodeon series "Young Dylan," which ran from 2020 to 2025 (though Wright's last appearance on the series was in 2023).
Sam Lloyd (Ted Buckland)
The pilot episode of "Scrubs" is far from a high point in the series, but Ted Buckland's brutally uncomfortable legal presentation might be one of the funniest sitcom character introductions of all time. The scene works entirely because of actor Sam Lloyd (the nephew of "Back to the Future" actor Christopher Lloyd), whose ability to make comedic awkwardness feel novel and unexpected makes his potentially forgettable bit-character a standout of the series overall. Lloyd appeared in 95 episodes across all nine seasons of "Scrubs," though he made only one appearance in the final season. Bill Lawrence also had him reprise his role as Ted in three episodes of "Cougar Town" (pictured above), which confirms that the two shows exist in the same universe.
After "Scrubs," Lloyd primarily guest starred on other popular sitcoms airing in the 2010s, such as "'Til Death," "Marry Me," "Dr. Ken," and "Alex Inc." Notably, he played fifth grade teacher Mr. Walker on ABC's "The Middle" (which starred another "Scrubs" alum we'll get too further down). He also had roles on "Bones," "Medium," and "Shameless."
In 2020, Lloyd passed away at the age of 56 due to complications from lung cancer, a disease with which the actor had been diagnosed the previous year. His final roles were on the ABC sitcoms "American Housewife" and "Modern Family."
Robert Maschio (Todd Quinlan)
"Scrubs" amusingly adopts tropes from coming-of-age comedies as early as its pilot episode, casting the medical interns as bookish nerds and surgical interns as cocky jocks. Robert Maschio's Todd Quinlan was the most exaggerated example of this idea, a buffoonish dude-bro womanizer you wouldn't want anywhere near you with a scalpel. Maschio appears as Todd in 127 episodes of "Scrubs" across all nine seasons, and plays a character deliberately reminiscent of him in an episode of "Cougar Town" and an episode of the little-known sitcom "Undateable." (The latter series was executive produced by Bill Lawrence and regularly featured "Scrubs" alum.)
The Todd aside, Maschio acted in the films "A Holiday Heist" (seen above right) and "Hollywoo" and the TV movie "Lethal Seduction," in addition to guest starring on episodes of "Men at Work" and "Bones." He has not acted since 2015. Ironically (given the shallow and ridiculously stupid character he played on "Scrubs"), Maschio is an Ivy-League grad who managed to launch a seemingly booming second act as an upscale real estate agent in Santa Monica, where he helps sell homes with multi-million dollar price tags. Though we don't know as of writing if he'd come out of retirement for the "Scrubs" reboot, he still embraces The Todd and regularly references him on his social media (as seen in the picture above).
Neil Flynn (The Janitor)
Neil Flynn is the ultimate sitcom scene-stealer on "Scrubs," playing the malevolent janitor who becomes fixated on making J.D.'s life miserable almost immediately after the latter starts working at Sacred Heart. Flynn was such a comedic gift to the series, in fact, that the writers let him improv some of his funniest dialogue. He became a main cast member at the start of the series' 2nd season and remained so until season 8. His last appearance was in the season 9 premiere.
By the time "Scrubs" initially wrapped up its story, Flynn had already been tapped to star in another ABC sitcom. From 2009 to 2015, the actor played patriarch Mike Heck on "The Middle," a runaway hit with even stronger legs than "Scrubs," airing 215 episodes across nine seasons (there were even plans for a spin-off series at one point, though ABC ultimately passed). In 2019, Flynn got another starring sitcom role in NBC's "Abby's," though it was cancelled after only one season.
In recent years, Flynn has mostly guest starred on modern comedy shows like "Girls5eva" and "Lopez vs. Lopez." He has also recurred on the first two seasons of Bill Lawrence's "Shrinking."
Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa)
Judy Reyes' Carla Espinosa was a fan favorite character on "Scrubs," coming right out of the gate as one of the pilot's sharpest characters. Though she was often cast as the serious character amongst an ensemble of near-caricatures, Carla and Reyes gave a rare but necessary and grounded sense of depth to countless episodes across the first eight seasons (Reyes did not reprise her role in season 9).
Immediately following "Scrubs," Reyes made numerous guest starring appearances on shows ranging from "Fresh Off the Boat" and "Happily Divorced" to "iZombie" and "The Good Wife." In 2013, she was cast as one of the four leading actors in "Devious Maids," a series created by Marc Cherry of "Desperate Housewives" fame. Lifetime cancelled the show in 2016 after four seasons. In the years that followed, Reyes recurred (or continued to recur) on "Succession," "Dirty John," "Jane the Virgin," "One Day at a Time," "Search Party," and "Batwoman."
From 2017 to 2022, Reyes starred on the TNT crime comedy series "Claws." She followed this up with several more guest starring roles and two memorable horror movie turns in "Smile" and "Birth/Rebirth" (the latter of which she gives an impressive co-lead performance), before she eventually joined the cast of the Kaitlin Olson-led ABC crime series "High Potential" (pictured above). She is also set to return for the "Scrubs" reboot series.
Ken Jenkins (Dr. Kelso)
As the villainous Chief of Medicine Dr. Bob Kelso, Ken Jenkins brought a startling viciousness to his work on "Scrubs." Jenkins had a decades-long career on film and television leading up to his time on the ABC series, appearing in such projects as "The Abyss" and "The Sum of All Fears." After "Scrubs," Jenkins reunited with Bill Lawrence for "Cougar Town," with the actor playing Chick Cobb (the father of Courtney Cox's Jules Cobb) in 19 episodes of the series.
Since "Scrubs" ended in 2010, Jenkins has guest starred on "Black-ish" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" (pictured above right) and lent his voice to the Nickelodeon series "Harvey Beaks" and the Disney Channel series "Gravity Falls." Jenkins, 85 as of writing, has not appeared in any films or television shows since the 2019 TV movie "Girls Weekend," and is not confirmed to be returning for the "Scrubs" reboot.
John C. McGinley (Dr. Cox)
From the beginning of the series, John C. McGinley had the most difficult needle to thread as an actor on "Scrubs." The intentionally and ruthlessly abrasive Dr. Cox had to serve as a terrifying, often antagonistic force of nature in J.D.'s world while at the same time clearly showing himself as the kind of mentor any young doctor would be lucky to have. McGinley nails the balance of prickliness and begrudging vulnerability, arguably establishing a kind of stock character Bill Lawrence would employ in "Ted Lasso" (Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent) and "Shrinking" (Harrison Ford's Paul Rhoades).
McGinley remained a series regular on "Scrubs" through its 9th and final season, though the role almost went to a "Happy Days" star. Soon after its end, he joined the cast of "Burn Notice" in a recurring capacity throughout season 6, then went on to play legendary sports announcer Red Barber in the film "42" (Chadwick Boseman's Jackie Robinson biopic). In 2013, Lawrence brought him on for the TBS romantic comedy series "Ground Floor," which was cancelled after two seasons in 2015. The following year, he was cast as the titular character in the IFC horror comedy series "Stan Against Evil," which ran for three seasons until its cancellation in 2018.
More recently, McGinley has guest starred in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Chicago P.D.," and "Genius: MLK/X" (pictured above). In addition to returning for the "Scrubs" reboot series, McGinley has joined the cast of Lawrence's upcoming untitled HBO series, which is set to be led by Steve Carell.
Donald Faison (Christopher Turk)
Donald Faison played the lovable surgeon Christopher Turk on all nine seasons of "Scrubs," a role which led to a lifelong friendship between him and co-star Zach Braff. After "Scrubs," Faison made fleeting appearances in a wide variety of films and TV shows, such as "Robot Chicken: Star Wars III," "Adventure Time," "Pitch Perfect," and "Kick-A** 2." He was primarily focused on starring on the TV Land sitcom "The Exes," in which he, Wayne Knight, and David Alan Basche played three divorced men sharing an apartment. It ran for 4 seasons from 2011 to 2015.
Faison has numerous recurring roles and arcs on television shows since "The Exes." This included roles on "Ray Donovan," "Star Wars: Resistance," "Infinity Train," "The L Word: Generation Q," and the revival of "Clone High." He also notably guest starred on an episode of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" as the time-traveling superhero Booster Gold. Though Zach Braff offered to play his Blue Beetle, the series was cancelled before Faison could be brought back. In 2023, he was cast to star alongside Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer on the NBC family sitcom "Extended Family" (pictured above), about a recently divorced couple trying to co-parent their young children while pursuing new relationships. It was cancelled after one season. Faison is confirmed to be returning for the "Scrubs" reboot series.
Sarah Chalke (Elliot Reid)
Given that Sarah Chalke almost missed out on her chance to star in "Scrubs," we feel pretty lucky that we got to meet her Elliot Reid at all. Especially once Bill Lawrence reworked the character after the pilot, Elliot became a more distinctly off-beat sitcom character who still stands out from the crowd today, with a large amount of credit due to Chalke's unconventionally goofy performance.
In addition to a recurring role on "How I Met Your Mother," Chalke was cast to star in four television projects relatively soon after "Scrubs" wrapped — the Lifetime miniseries "Maneater," a short-lived CBS sitcom called "Mad Love," an even shorter-lived Fox sitcom called "How to Live with Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life)," and a little animated series called "Rick and Morty." The last series has since become one of the most popular animated television shows in the history of the medium, with Chalke voicing multiple versions of the character Beth Smith across eight seasons and 81 episodes. She has since lent her voice to several other animated series, including "Paradise P.D." and "Dogs in Space."
Other notable projects from Chalke's post-"Scrubs" career include "Animal Control" and "Firefly Lane" (pictured above), the latter of which she starred opposite Katherine Heigl from 2021 to 2023. She is also set to join her former castmates for the "Scrubs" reboot series.
Zach Braff (John J.D. Dorian)
Few sitcom actors have been able to establish — and in some ways even define — the overall tone of their series in the same way Zach Braff did as J.D. on "Scrubs." Through his endearing and quietly rangy performance, the show was able to seamlessly move between scenes of standard sitcom banter and wacky, absurd cutaways to moments of genuine drama and tragedy. The ability to simultaneously tap into humor and pain in such equally unselfconscious ways has long been a superpower for Braff — in front of and behind the camera.
Braff continued to act after "Scrubs" ended, regularly reuniting with his former co-stars in shows like "The Exes," "Cougar Town," and "Undateable." He's also developed a reputation for playing comedic, fictionalized versions of himself on entertainment industry shows like "BoJack Horseman." But, for the most part, aside from the odd personally meaningful cameo here and there (like when he managed to sneak his way into "Obi-Wan Kenobi"), Braff has shifted his focus to writing and directing.
He made his directorial debut in 2004 with "Garden State," an indie dramedy that was both critically and commercially successful. After finishing "Scrubs" (directing several episodes and joining the executive producing team), he went on to direct "Wish I Was Here," "Going in Style," and the 2023 Florence Pugh-Morgan Freeman drama "A Good Person." He has also directed for several television shows including "Shrinking" and "Ted Lasso," the latter of which earned him an Emmy nomination.