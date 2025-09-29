Where The Scrubs Cast Is Now

Over 15 years after it went off the air, "Scrubs" is set to make a comeback. Even though we have some misgivings about its potential similarities to other popular contemporary medical dramas, we can't help but get excited about the prospect of getting to revisit all our favorite characters from the halls of Sacred Heart.

This reboot wouldn't be all that surprising even if we weren't living in an age where sitcoms get resuscitated at the drop of a hat. Creator Bill Lawrence has continued to produce beloved television series since "Scrubs" ended, including the much-lauded AppleTV+ comedies "Ted Lasso" and "Shrinking."

As for the cast, time has taken their careers in many different directions — some toward even larger roles in film and television, others away from the industry entirely. We're no Superman, but we did manage to track down where each cast member has landed after graduating from Sacred Heart, taking special note of those confirmed to be returning for the reboot.

Here's where the "Scrubs" cast is today.