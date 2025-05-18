The Shrinking Actor Who Played Two Wildly Different Roles On Seinfeld

"Shrinking" star Christa Miller, who plays rock-collecting empty nester Liz on the brilliant Apple TV+ series, can portray an incredibly diverse range of women. Even just as Liz, the next-door neighbor to Jason Segel's grieving therapist character Jimmy, she shows her ability to be truly complex, balancing maternal warmth and venomous vitriol all within herself in a single scene. But long before she played the astonishingly great Liz or even snark queen Jordan on "Scrubs," Miller played two wildly different roles on the hit NBC sitcom "Seinfeld." What's even funnier is that both characters interacted almost entirely with Jason Alexander's character George Constanza, first as his potential employer, whom he ends up offending in a major way, and then later as his girlfriend, though it doesn't last long.

Miller is amazing when she's playing someone sweet and even more incredible when she's emotionally eviscerating someone with just a few words and a cold stare, and she got a chance to do both on "Seinfeld" in her two guest appearances. Though she's far from the only amazing "Seinfeld" guest star ("Breaking Bad" stars Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn both had roles, for example), the fact that she got to double-dip and play such opposing roles is a testament to her greatness.