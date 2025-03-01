Who Did Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston & Anna Gunn Play On Seinfeld?

Anna Gunn appears as a one-off love interest for Jerry in season 5's "The Glasses." George thinks he saw Gunn's character Amy cheating on Jerry, but his reliability as a witness is in doubt because he was missing his glasses at the time. The result is that Jerry is given a bunch of conflicting bits of evidence that Amy may or may not be cheating on him, and he handles it all in a way that makes him sound insane and paranoid.

You can see traces of Skyler White in Amy here, mainly in how she's a normal, straightforward person who has no interest in dating a man who's got ulterior motives. The fact that Jerry can't be straight with her, and that he tries to prove her infidelity through indirect and misleading methods, gives Amy the ick. She breaks up with him in her final scene, and we never see her again. Presumably, Amy was so turned off by Jerry that she left New York, changed her name, and married some nerdy chemist-turned-teacher in Albuquerque.

Talking about her role in "The Glasses" in a 2016 interview, Gunn said, "It was enormous. It was such a huge win, really, for me and it was so exciting and also so nerve-wracking." She was a largely unknown actress starring in what was one of the biggest shows of its time, so it was a massive deal for her.

Cranston had similar thoughts. When asked about his recurring "Seinfeld" character in a 2023 interview, he marveled, "The precision in which Jerry and Larry [David] would craft a joke, or a moment, a beat, was just awe-inspiring ... And so, no matter who was acting in any scene at any given time, I'm watching brilliance. So even if I only have two scenes in something, I'm watching the rest of the show all through rehearsal, all through taping nights, just to be there to soak it up."