The Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Actress You Forgot Played Jerry's Girlfriend On Seinfeld

The fictional Jerry Seinfeld (played by his namesake, the real Jerry Seinfeld) has never been particularly lucky in love. Sure, he dated plenty of women throughout the show's nine seasons, but he didn't exactly have long-lasting, meaningful relationships with any of them. His closest female relationship is with his ex-girlfriend and ever-present friend Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), which is kind of refreshingly open-minded for a guy like Jerry, but that means there just weren't very many long-term girlfriend guest roles on "Seinfeld." In fact, Seinfeld's longest onscreen romance lasted for just four episodes, and it was with Rachel (Melanie Smith), who made out with him during a screening of "Schindler's List" and absolutely horrified Seinfeld's nearby nemesis, Newman (Wayne Knight). While she's not the most memorable of Seinfeld's girlfriends because she's at least somewhat normal, Smith gives a good performance and manages to hold her own alongside some of TV's funniest comedians of the '90s.

Maybe it was her time playing a character who dealt with the insane narcissism of the "Seinfeld" gang that helped her with her next big role because she was going to play the daughter of a megalomaniacal wannabe dictator from the deep reaches of outer space. Just three years after Rachel said goodbye to Jerry on "Seinfeld," Smith was back on our screens in a very different role: as Tora Ziyal, the half-Bajoran daughter of Cardassian war leader Gul Dukat (Marc Alaimo) on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."