How An Agatha Christie Novel Inspired One Of Star Trek DS9's Most Disturbing Episodes

Because "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" was set in such a politically fraught universe, it was always eager to tackle difficult stories about moral ambiguity. The title space station is located near the planet Bajor, which had been, up until recently, militarily occupied by the Cardassians, a fascistic species devoted to military strength and Bajoran extermination. "Deep Space Nine" takes place right as the Cardassian occupation had ended and witnessed Bajor entering into a long and tricky restoration phase. A lot of "Deep Space Nine" was about the rising corrupt Bajoran theocracy that was elbowing their way into the power vacuum.

Major Kira (Nana Visitor) was the Bajoran first officer on board DS9, and she spent the show learning to live with her military past. During the occupation, Kira took many, many Cardassian lives as a member of the Bajoran Resistance. As one might expect, she was deeply wounded and infinitely hateful toward the species that almost killed off her entire planet.

In the fifth season episode "The Darkness and the Light" (January 6, 1997), Kira reunited with several other former members of her Resistance Cell, and, for a few moments, she was able to bond with others who were just as wounded as she. It seems, however, that a mysterious assailant is seeking out Kira's former Cell members and murdering them one by one. Kira needs to begin considering her violent wartime crimes.

This is a fine story for "Deep Space Nine." However, as it so happens, it was also the story for Agatha Christie's 1939 novel "And Then There Were None" (which was renamed after its original title was quickly deemed offensive). Christie's story was also about a group of people invited to a remote island to face their wartime crimes, all while a murderer lurks among them.