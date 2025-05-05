A Seinfeld Guest Star Played A Part In Naming Curb Your Enthusiasm

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Enthusiasts of Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David's hit sitcom "Seinfeld" would be able to tell you that the title character (Seinfeld) had many, many girlfriends over the course of the show's 180 episodes. Indeed, Jerry usually only dated his partners for plot purposes, allowing them to stick around for a single episode. The following week, Jerry would be dating someone new. A metric on the show's DVDs pointed out that Jerry dated a grand total of 72 women over the course of the series' nine years. That means he dated each woman for an average of 45-and-a-half days. Only five of the 72 women dated Jerry for more than one episode.

It's easy to see why Jerry never dated anyone for an extended period. Jerry and the other three leads of "Seinfeld" were meant to be shallow, petty, childish, and awful. They were neurotic and self-serving characters, and the show's humor spring from their foibles. If any of the characters managed to find a relationship they could foster and nurture, it would imply they had grown up. "Seinfeld" had a mandate that no one learn any lessons, so it was vital to keep Jerry and his cohorts perpetually single.

The longest relationship Jerry ever had was with Rachel (Melanie Smith), who lasted a whopping four episodes. She was in the two-part episode "The Raincoats" as well as "The Hamptons" and "The Opposite." She must have made an impression on David, seeing as Smith later went on to appear in an episode of his discomfort sitcom "Curb Your Enthusiasm." She played one of the fictional Larry David's ex-girlfriends, who insisted he attend her Incest Survivors Anonymous meeting.

Smith also, it turns out, had a hand in giving "Curb Your Enthusiasm" its title. In a 2024 interview with Cracked, Smith revealed that she was one of maybe seven people who attended a very early screening of the "Curb" pilot and that she, along with the other six, chose the title together.