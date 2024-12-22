What Happened To The Cast Of Suits?
Full of snappy dialogue, stylish scenery, and captivating stories, "Suits" more than passes the bar when it comes to contemporary, mass appeal, prestige television. After enjoying an impressive but relatively muted nine-season run from 2011 to 2019, the USA series suddenly became one of the most popular TV shows in the 2020s thanks to a bump from Netflix. The renewed interest in it has apparently been so overwhelming that NBC ordered a spin-off from series creator Aaron Korsh.
Korsh's new series — titled "Suits L.A." — will feature a new law firm and a brand new cast of characters, led by "Arrow" star Stephen Amell. While fans of the mothership series may not be surprised by this choice (after all, many of the original characters ended their run by leaving the law behind), the absence of these beloved actors will surely be felt, especially since it's hard to find many of them in other shows, unless you know where to look.
Fortunately, we here at /Film have you covered when it comes to obsessing over our favorite TV actors. From Markle to Macht, we've tracked down all the films, TV shows, and projects the "Suits" cast have been up to since leaving Pearson Hardman behind.
Meghan Markle
As readers must be aware, regardless of which side of the pond they're on, Meghan Markle (who played ambitious paralegal Rachel Zane) joined the British Royal Family. In 2016, about a year before she would depart "Suits" after seven seasons, she began dating Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana of Wales. They were married in 2018, after which point she received the title Duchess of Sussex. She then made the decision to retire from acting.
Markle's time with the royals has been far from blissful, with the couple experiencing backlash from within the family (including from the late Queen Elizabeth II) due to Markle's race and nationality. They have since distanced themselves from Buckingham Palace and have worked with Netflix on multiple documentary projects. One of which, titled "Harry and Meghan," chronicles their journey as a couple.
Their Archwell Foundation charity (a very broad non-profit with a mission statement of "show up, do good") raised over $5 million in 2023 and has earmarked $1.3 million of that money for charitable causes. Markle has also stepped into the role of CEO of American Riviera Orchard.
Amanda Schull
Amanda Schull joined "Suits" during its second season as the cutthroat Assistant District Attorney-turned-Pearson Hardman Senior Associate Katrina Bennett. After earning her way into the building through less-than-legal means, she proved to be a tough foil for her superior Louis Litt, as well as a valuable member of the Pearson Harman team.
She remained a prominent recurring member of the series' cast up until its final season in 2019. Since then, she has appeared in several TV movies ("Project Christmas Wish," "One Summer," "Marry Go Round," "The Blessing Bracelet," and "Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home") and guest-starred on a few prominent procedurals, including "NCIS" and the "MacGyver" reboot. She also recurred on the Netflix series "The Recruit" as Cora and Fox's "9-1-1: Lone Star" as Special Agent Rose Casey. Her next project could be her buzziest since "Suits," however, as she's set to appear in the supporting ensemble of the MGM+ "Spider-Verse" spin-off series "Spider-Noir," starring Nicolas Cage.
Rick Hoffman
Speaking of the Pit Bull himself, Rick Hoffman stole more scenes — and in many cases entire episodes — than we could count during the show's nine-seasons. He played Louis Litt, the scheming disciplinarian of the associates and an eventual Name Partner of Pearson Hardman (the name changed a lot). He was also the show's most consistent antagonist.
Given how tirelessly committed Hoffman was to the series as one of few regulars to last all 130+ episodes, it isn't shocking that he didn't immediately sign on to another major project after the final season — especially when you recall the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Hollywood around the same time. He did join the last three seasons of the tonally similar Showtime drama "Billions," playing the role of the brash, track-suit-wearing Dr. Swerdlow (and reuniting with "Suits" alum David Costabile).
In 2023, he starred in the Eli Roth Holiday horror comedy "Thanksgiving," which received positive reviews and performed well at the box office. He also had roles in the films "London Calling" and "Round and Round."
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl was already a massive name in television when she joined "Suits" at the beginning of its eighth season, not least of all because she had spent several seasons as one of the core inaugural cast members of "Grey's Anatomy" (and there was also that one time she tried to kill baby Hitler on the "Twilight Zone"). But it was nonetheless surprising when she began appearing as Harvey Specter's (Gabriel Macht) formidable rival Samantha Wheeler. She remained a major player on the series up until its finale.
Since then, she's headlined two films — the 2019 TV movie "Our House" and 2021's "Fear of Rain." Most significantly, she starred as fictional talk-show host Tully Hart on the Netflix adaptation Kristin Hannah's novel "Firefly Lane." The show ended in 2023 after two seasons. She is attached to lead the upcoming miniseries "Woodhull," in which she will play the 19th century American activist, suffragette, and presidential candidate Victoria Woodhull. She's also attached to a romantic comedy titled "That's Amore!," which will also star John Travolta.
Vanessa Ray
Vanessa Ray and her character Jenny Griffith left "Suits" relatively early in the show's run. Once the girlfriend of Mike Ross' (Patrick J. Adams) treacherous pot-dealing roommate, she returned to spark up a brief romance with Mike — though he unfortunately cheats on her with Rachel Zane. Sad as this was for poor Jenny, Ray made a huge impact on the series and was able to work on some high profile projects immediately after being written off.
In addition to featuring in the Greta Gerwig-Noah Baumbach indie film "Frances Ha," Ray guest starred on "The Mentalist" and took on a challenging and villainous role in the young adult ABC Family thriller series "Pretty Little Liars" (she played CeCe Drake, an overarching antagonist central to the series' core mystery). Audiences are most likely to have seen her since on the CBS police procedural "Blue Bloods" as Eddie Janko, an NYPD officer. She has been featured in over 200 episodes of the series since joining in 2013. She also featured or starred in a laundry list of lesser known movies, including "The Last Day of August," "Mutual Friends," "Devil's Due," "Are You Joking?," "All in Time," "The Rumperbutts," and "Serialized."
Dulé Hill
Like Katherine Heigl, Dulé Hill was a late but buzzy and very welcome addition to the "Suits" cast. Having made his name in some of the biggest TV shows of the 21st century — including "Psych" (another USA hit) and "The West Wing" — he was able to step seamlessly into the "Suits" world as associate and future partner Alex Williams.
Since filming and ending his run of the show, Hill has starred in three feature film sequels to the "Psych" series, alongside much of the show's original cast. Of course, he reprised his role as Burton "Gus" Guster, a former salesman and private detective. He's prepared to star in a fourth "Psych" film, should Peacock give production the green light. He also played Bill Williams in the reboot of "The Wonder Years," and has had major guest starring roles in "Bel-Air," "This is Us," and "Black Monday."
In 2020, during the run-up to the presidential election, he participated in a "West Wing" reunion to benefit When We All Vote, a nonpartisan organization that aims to increase electoral participation in American elections. In the future, he's attached to the film "American Dog" and the series "Robogobo" and "Good American Family."
Rachael Harris
When Sheila Sazs was first introduced as a guest character on "Suits," it seemed like she would just be a minor comedic antagonist (as a Harvard University admissions worker, she was uniquely poised to expose Mike Ross' fraudulent transcript). But as time went on, she became a beloved supporting character and a key part of Louis Litt's storyline through to the end of the series.
Sheila was played by Rachael Harris, a character actor best known at the time for roles in "Reno 911!," "The Hangover," and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid." While appearing on "Suits," she had a sizable role on the DC Comics and Fox-Netflix fantasy drama "Lucifer," which wrapped up in 2021. She also returned to "Reno 911!" for its reboot season, has guest starred in numerous TV shows (including "The Mike Tyson Mysteries," "The Sex Lives of College Girls," "Ghosts," and "Fantasy Island"), and was featured in the Netflix comedy films "Old Dads" and "Unfrosted" (vehicles for Bill Burr and Jerry Seinfeld, respectively). Perhaps her largest TV role since has been on the scary and nostalgic "Goosebumps" series on Disney+, in which she plays Nora Parker.
Gina Torres
"Suits" would be nothing without Jessica Pearson, the tough, deeply empathetic, and flawed managing partner of Pearson Hardman. Gina Torres played her with impressive nuance and humanity for the first six seasons of the show, before she walked away for good, so she could focus on her personal life.
In the years that immediately followed her exit, she mostly kept to voice acting roles and small guest star appearances. But in 2019, as "Suits" was coming to an end, an opportunity arose to revive Jessica for a spin-off series that Torres would lead, alongside a brand new cast of characters. Titled "Pearson," it followed Jessica's attempt to start a new life for herself in Chicago. The series was cancelled, however, after only one season.
She went on to appear in shows like "Riverdale" and "Westworld" and voices Keeper Yennen on the animated fantasy series "The Legend of Vox Machina." Like several others on this list, she also grabbed a spot on "9-1-1: Lone Star" — she plays paramedic captain Tommy Vega.
D.B. Woodside
Jessica Pearson didn't go to Chicago alone, of course — she took her longtime boyfriend and former employee Jeff Malone, who was played by D.B. Woodside in over a dozen episodes over the series' run. Between leaving "Suits" and joining "Pearson," Woodside guest starred on the TV series "S.W.A.T." and "The Fixer," and continued playing the role of Amenadiel on "Lucifer." He stayed with the latter show until its end in 2021.
Another major project of Woodside's was "The Night Agent," a Netflix thriller series currently staring down a second season. In it, he played U.S. Secret Service Agent Erik Monks. "Justice League" fans may also recognize him from the fourth season of "Young Justice," as he provided the voice for the DC Comics hero The Phantom Stranger. He also appeared on the TV show "Dealbreakers" and the movies "Smile," "The Perfect Find," and "Desert Road." Most recently, he continued his recurring stint as Trevor on "9-1-1: Lone Star."
Abigail Spencer
Over the course of the show, Harvey Specter had no enemy quite as formidable, unpredictable, and emotionally compromising as Dana "Scottie" Scott, a rival corporate attorney played by Abigail Spencer. Scottie was last seen in the season 8 episode "Peas in a Pod," which definitively closed the book on her relationship with Harvey and pushed him one step further toward his will-they-won't-they soulmate.
Spencer's next project was starring in the revenge-thriller series "Reprisal," in which she played a woman betrayed by her brother and his locally influential organized crime ring. It had one 10-episode season on Hulu, after which it was cancelled. Immediately afterward, she joined the legal dramedy "Rebel" in a major recurring role, though that too was cancelled after one season. She then returned to "Grey's Anatomy," reprising her role as Dr. Megan Hunt for several episodes in Season 18, before joining the ensemble cast of the NBC sitcom "Extended Family" — sadly, it was also cancelled after one season.
David Costabile
Hate him or love to hate him, Daniel Hardman was one of the most devious characters in a show full of them. A powerful and connected attorney and the co-founder of Pearson Hardman, he was played by TV chameleon David Costabile, best known for playing a wide range of roles from ruthless businessman Mike Wagner on "Billions" to the tragically congenial lab assistant Gale on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." Costabile was last seen on "Suits" during season 8, when he attempted to make one last power play against Harvey and the firm.
Costabile has remained incredibly busy since leaving "Suits," not least of all because he had to finish the last three seasons of "Billions." He's appeared in several films (including "The Dirt" and "Snack Shack") and guest starred on several shows, such as "Robot Chicken" (voicing Gandalf), "Soulmates," "Bite Size Halloween," "Interview with the Vampire," and even "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." He also had a significant recurring role in Netflix's "Obliterated" and starred in both the Juno Temple-led drama "Little Birds" and the true crime miniseries "Waco: The Aftermath."
Aloma Wright
Donna Paulsen is irreplaceable — though Gretchen Bodinski came pretty close. Portrayed by "Scrubs" alum Aloma Wright, she became Harvey Specter's executive assistant after he lost Donna to Louis Litt. Though Harvey missed his old partner in crime, Gretchen provided new perspectives, wisdom, and in many cases professional expertise that helped him win cases and take down enemies. Wright stayed with the series for the remainder of its run.
Afterwards, she was featured in the TV movies "Baking Christmas," "The Christmas Edition," and "Our Christmas Journey." She also provided the voice for Officer Tickles on the "Toy Story" spin-off series "Forky Asks a Question" and guest-starred on the Disney Channel "That's So Raven" sequel "Raven's Home." Wright then made the jump to the Nickelodeon network, where she has a starring role on Tyler Perry's "Young Dylan."
Sarah Rafferty
Sarah Rafferty was the emotional anchor for "Suits" as Harvey Specter's close friend and executive assistant Donna Paulsen. With her witticisms and unique ability to cut through the general nonsense of Pearson Hardman, she brought a sense of humanity to an otherwise cold and dangerous environment. Like Rick Hoffman, she remained part of the series' core ensemble for all nine seasons.
Right after the series ended, Rafferty got a three-episode story arc on "Grey's Anatomy" as a patient suffering from a rare illness. Once that was through, she was cast as a recurring character on "Chicago Med," followed by a starring role in the Netflix teen drama "My Life with the Walter Boys." On the film side of things, she starred in the 2020 thriller "Browse."
Patrick J. Adams
Thanks to the unexpected "Suits"-aissance, Mike Ross may go down as one of the most iconic TV protagonists of the 2010s. His journey from hapless conman and college flunkee to serious litigator has captivated audiences around the world, thanks to the charming but surprisingly relatable performance given by Patrick J. Adams. Adams left the series along with Meghan Markle at the end of season 7, admirably hoping to use the natural exit point as an opportunity to see more of his family.
Adams' first project after "Suits" was another starring role on a TV show, playing American veteran, astronaut, and future senator John Glenn in the Disney+ series "The Right Stuff" (based on the book and film of the same name). It was unfortunately cancelled after one season and ultimately scrubbed from the streamer, making it nearly impossible to watch now. The next year he voiced a character in the animated miniseries "Pandemica," then took on a recurring role in the television adaptation of "A League of Their Own." He also starred in the romantic drama "The Swearing Jar."
His next big break came in the form of the time travel anthology series "Plan B," the first season of which he was the star. He then took part in the fiction podcasts "America 2.0" and "Ad Lucem," as well as the films "He Went That Way" and "Young Werther." His most recent role was in an episode of the Fox drama "Accused," and he remains attached to the miniseries "Wayward" and "Lockerbie," and the "Yellowstone" spin-off "The Madison."
Gabriel Macht
Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams' exit put the "Suits" team in an interesting predicament, leaving Adams' other primary scene partner Gabriel Macht with a depressing void to fill. As Harvey Specter, Macht played father, brother, and mentor to Adams' Mike Ross, and their dynamic — with boyish camaraderie and loyalty always winning out over petty greed — was the key to the show's success.
But even though Macht made the decision to lead the show through two more seasons, it seems he harbored concerns similar to those that drew Adams away. In an interview with TV Insider that took place after the series finale, the then-47-year-old actor mentioned how excited he was to spend time with his own family now that his obligation to "Suits" was through, and that he looked forward to exploring his other interests, presumably outside acting.
True to his word, Macht has seemingly taken a step back from the entertainment industry since "Suits" ended. Apart from a cameo on "Pearson," a few appearances on talk and awards shows, and a Super Bowl ad he did with Adams, Macht has yet to take on another character. He is, however, slated to reprise his role as Harvey Specter in the upcoming spin-off series "Suits: L.A."