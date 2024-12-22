What Happened To The Cast Of Suits?

Full of snappy dialogue, stylish scenery, and captivating stories, "Suits" more than passes the bar when it comes to contemporary, mass appeal, prestige television. After enjoying an impressive but relatively muted nine-season run from 2011 to 2019, the USA series suddenly became one of the most popular TV shows in the 2020s thanks to a bump from Netflix. The renewed interest in it has apparently been so overwhelming that NBC ordered a spin-off from series creator Aaron Korsh.

Korsh's new series — titled "Suits L.A." — will feature a new law firm and a brand new cast of characters, led by "Arrow" star Stephen Amell. While fans of the mothership series may not be surprised by this choice (after all, many of the original characters ended their run by leaving the law behind), the absence of these beloved actors will surely be felt, especially since it's hard to find many of them in other shows, unless you know where to look.

Fortunately, we here at /Film have you covered when it comes to obsessing over our favorite TV actors. From Markle to Macht, we've tracked down all the films, TV shows, and projects the "Suits" cast have been up to since leaving Pearson Hardman behind.