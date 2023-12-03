Katherine Heigl Tried To Kill Baby Hitler In The Twilight Zone

"The Twilight Zone" isn't any old kind of zone. It's a bizarre place where anything can happen. Aliens can invade at any moment, William Shakespeare can get a job as a Hollywood ghostwriter. Heck, the creator of the series, Rod Serling, even got killed by his own creations once. The limits are only those of the human imagination, which are damn near infinite, except maybe without the words "damn near."

Yes, sometimes "The Twilight Zone" shows us things we never expected to see, which are hard to describe without making it seem like you're the one making it up. This is especially true for the less-popular, but still sometimes great reboots, which in the 1980s, early 2000s, and late 2010s allowed a whole new generation of actors, writers, and filmmakers to play in Rod Serling's unusual sandbox. Unlike the 1960s series, which was a cultural phenomenon in the 1960s and thrived in reruns and streaming services for over half a century afterwards, these stories mostly fell into obscurity, even when they really, really shouldn't have.

Like the one where Katherine Heigl traveled back in time to kill baby Hitler.