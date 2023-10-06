This Was The Twilight Zone Episode Where They Killed Rod Serling

As an anthology television series, with new stories and new characters every single week, "The Twilight Zone" never had someone you could all a "main character." Audiences tuned in every week to see Jessica Fletcher catch killers on "Murder, She Wrote," and for Larry David to be a massive a-hole on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," but there was no single star in "The Twilight Zone."

There was, however, one person who appeared throughout the whole series, in pretty much every episode, if only briefly. His name was Rod Serling. He was already one of the most celebrated TV writers in the world when he created "The Twilight Zone," thanks to hard-hitting dramas like "Patterns" and "The Comedian," and his name was probably not unknown to many fans of televised programs when the series premiered. Over the course of "The Twilight Zone," he would introduce new episodes, tease upcoming stories, and generally loom over the proceedings like a godlike master of ceremonies.

Was he the show's creator, consistently breaking the fourth wall? Was he a more mysterious figure, an all-knowing entity sharing his knowledge of the so-called "Twilight Zone?" Serling's role wasn't always well-defined, but it was effectively a combination of both. He was a master of ceremonies, and yet he, himself, lived in the universe of these stories, often appearing around corners or outside windows, commenting on the weird events of the series as they happened.

Since Rod Serling's narrator lived within "The Twilight Zone," that also made him vulnerable to its dangers. In the final episode of the show's first season, one of the characters even kills him.