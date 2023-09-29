How Twilight Zone Creator Rod Serling Shaped Martin Scorsese's Movies

Prior to the inception of "The Twilight Zone," show creator Rod Serling cut his teeth writing numerous TV movies and play adaptations for film and TV alike. His first writing credit came in 1950 for a TV show called "Stars Over Hollywood," an anthology series. Serling continued to pay his dues, penning scripts for "Hollywood Opening Night," "Hallmark Hall of Fame," "Suspense," and "Ponds Theater." TV movies of this sort were more common in the early 1950s than many modern viewers might realize. It's comforting to know that an important television visionary like Serling also had to struggle through a few writer-for-hire jobs before creating one of the most important TV shows of all time.

One of those gigs was an eighth-season episode of "Kraft Television Theater" in 1955 for which Serling wrote a drama called "Patterns." "Patterns" was about a soulless CEO (Everett Sloane) who tried to elbow out an experienced older employee of his (Ed Begley) to make way for a more ambitious, hungrier young buck (Richard Kiley). The Sloane character does everything he can to humiliate the Begley character, eventually leading to his fatal heart attack. The Kiley character is shocked by the ruthlessness of the corporate world, but Sloane convinces him to stay on board. Serling turned the "Patterns" episode into a feature film the next year, as seen pictured above. Fielder Cook, who helmed the TV episode, also directed that version. Kiley was replaced by actor Van Heflin.

It seems that a young Martin Scorsese, when he was still only a teenager, managed to catch the TV version of "Patterns" and was deeply influenced by it. The director said as much in an interview with GQ where he looked back over his career and pondered the state of the modern film industry.