Rod Serling's Big Twilight Zone Pet Peeve Is Still As Frustrating As Ever

When taking Serling's feelings on commercials into account, the establishment of what would become his signature aesthetic starts to become a little clearer. As he said, his primary concern about commercial interruptions was keeping viewers immersed in the story. To help combat this, he took the unusual step of narrating the episodes of "Twilight Zone" himself during the show's first season (after first exploring someone else), creating a literal framework that broke the fourth wall while still retaining the theme and tone each episode hoped to create. This tactic went even further during the second season and beyond, involving Serling literally stepping into the episodes to deliver his opening narration, a style that continued and developed further during "Night Gallery."

While reruns of "Twilight Zone" in syndication are still subject to commercial breaks (leaving some episodes truncated from their original broadcast length), Serling would most likely be happy with the advent of streaming services, which remove ads from the viewing experience entirely. At least, up until now, as the streaming world is currently shifting and mutating into a form that is increasingly resembling classic cable television, complete with the return of ad interruptions.

Fortunately for us viewers and Serling, physical media remains blissfully ad-free. The "Twilight Zone" Blu-ray sets, in fact, do Serling's wishes one better: where each episode has been lovingly remastered with the original bumpers, next episode previews and post-episode ad spots included, the only thing omitted are the commercial breaks from the episode's sponsors. Those commercials are still included in the special features menu for each episode, they just aren't part of the full episode when viewed. All of which is to say that the Blu-ray producers took Serling's feelings to heart, removing all commercial interruption and allowing each show to create its full, intended emotional impact. Let's hope that some similar solution is found by streaming services — and maybe even broadcast TV — going forward.