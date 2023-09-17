Why Gina Torres Walked Away From Suits After Season 6

The recent influx of people streaming USA Network's legal drama "Suits" on Netflix has been generally attributed to what one might call the Meghan Markle factor. Personally, however, I like to pretend it's because everyone suddenly discovered there's a show where Gina Torres plays Jessica Lourdes Pearson, an attorney whom they would gladly let step on their neck.

The "Firefly" and "Hannibal" fan-favorite was part of the main "Suits" cast for its first six seasons, prior to her character leaving the world of New York City-based corporate law for Chicago to be with her paramour, Jeff Malone (D. B. Woodside). Who knew lawyering could be so romantic? (We'll ignore that whole thing about Jessica losing her license to practice the law in New York.)

Naturally, anytime a beloved actor departs a show, fans are bound to start wondering if it was the result of some behind-the-scenes turmoil or even those all-too-inauspicious two words: "creative differences." In this case, though, it seems Torres had a far more personal reason for stepping away from the "Suits" universe. "My contract was up, so this wasn't a power play that went terribly wrong," she clarified during an interview with The New York Times, right after her final episode as a series regular in September 2016. "My personal life needed to be tended to," she added, stating that having to travel between the show's set in Toronto and her home in Los Angeles put a strain on her relationship with her family.

Unfortunately, the proof is in the pudding in this case. Torres and her husband of 14 years/fellow actor, Laurence Fishburne, separated shortly after that interview. They finalized their divorce in 2018.