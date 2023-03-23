Zach Braff Didn't Care What Role He Had In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Was Just Thrilled To Be In Star Wars [Exclusive]

Anderton asked Braff how it all came about and the director revealed his connection to Chow. He said they met when Chow directed him in her first independent movie "The High Cost of Living." According to Braff, "We made it for a million bucks in Montreal, and it was a really good movie. Very, very heavy subject matter. But she made a really powerful film. I could tell right away that she was going to be a success. And we've stayed in touch. I've watched her as she was ascending in her TV career."

Braff said that when Chow got the directing job on "Obi-Wan," he congratulated her and told her how proud he was. Then she brought up the possibility of a part in the series. Braff explained:

" ... she said, 'There's not really a character for you in the series, but would you ever do a creature? There's something cool about the Star Wars canon, if you're a creature and you're just a voice, you're not prevented from being other real human characters.'"

That seems like it would be so much more fun than just playing a person, but apparently, some actors have issues with it. When Braff told her he didn't care, she said a lot of people do because they want to be seen in the show.