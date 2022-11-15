Rick And Morty's Sarah Chalke On Finding The Differences Between Beth And Space Beth [Exclusive]

One of the joys of animation is hearing a single actor play a myriad of characters. Voiceover work gives an actor the opportunity to explore their range in a totally unexpected way. In Adult Swim's popular series "Rick and Morty," co-creator Justin Roiland voices the two titular leads as well as other tertiary characters like Mr. Poopy Butthole.

The sci-fi elements of the show lead the characters to other planets and dimensions, where they often encounter alternate versions of themselves. This gives the animators and the actors a chance to create distinct versions of the same character. For Sarah Chalke, this presented an exciting but challenging opportunity to get to know a new side of her character, Beth.

The fourth season of "Rick and Morty" reveals that Beth actually has a clone that has been traveling through space and time. In fact, this second Beth — dubbed Space Beth for clarity — may even be the original Beth, but Rick decides it's best for both of them to believe that they are the genetic template or Beth Prime.

Fans had seen countless versions of Rick and Morty at the Citadel of Ricks, but the Beth we had come to know and love wasn't as well-versed in space travel. We do see one alternate version of her in the season 2 episode "Big Trouble in Little Sanchez," when she and Jerry travel off-planet to attend couple's therapy and Jerry's demonic mental image of Beth is brought to life, but the most recent season finally gave an alternate Beth a real chance to shine. Space Beth returns to the Smith residence and things quickly get complicated between the two genetic copies.