Rick And Morty Season 6 Features Some Brilliant References To Horror Filmmaker John Carpenter

"Rick and Morty" is a series that's suffused with references to numerous films, TV shows, books, and other forms of pop culture. After all, the show itself began life as co-creator Justin Roiland's skewed riff on "Back to the Future," and co-creator Dan Harmon's previous series as showrunner, "Community," was continually pushing the envelope when it came to parodying and homaging films.

Yet the fact that "Rick and Morty" is now in its sixth season means that the show has to keep digging deeper for homages and references that not only haven't been done to death, but that the series itself hasn't attempted yet. Despite the show's science fiction premise, "Rick and Morty" is no stranger to horror, with episodes like season 1's "Rick Potion No. 9," season 2's "Total Rickall" and season 4's "Promortyus" all riffing on horror creatures and tropes.

Yet those episodes involve sci-fi/horror concepts, and so far the series hasn't delved too deeply into the realm of supernatural horror (save a Scary Terry or two). That's all changed with the latest episode of Season 6, "Night Family," which includes a bevy of clever, subtle references to supernatural horror films, especially those made by legendary director John Carpenter.