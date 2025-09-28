Scrubs Nearly Cast This Happy Days Star As Dr. Cox

There are a lot of lovable characters on Bill Lawrence's classic hospital sitcom "Scrubs," but caustic attending physician Dr. Perry Cox is definitely a fan favorite. Much of the credit for that belongs to the man who plays him, John C. McGinley. The actor brought his own hospital experiences to the role and really made it his own, portraying Cox as both a total curmudgeon and a secret softie (sometimes). Before all that, however, Lawrence almost cast a totally different and unrelated McGinley to play Sacred Heart's grumpiest guy: "Happy Days" veteran Ted McGinley. But while both McGinley men have great sarcastic smiles and twinkles in their eyes, the role ultimately went to John C., and the rest was television history.

In an interview with Variety, Ted McGinley shared the story of how he was nearly cast on "Scrubs." And from the sound of things, he may've carried over his "jump the shark" curse from "Happy Days" to those auditions, because they went terribly. Thankfully, Ted McGinley eventually got the chance to work with Lawrence on the phenomenal Apple TV+ comedy-drama series "Shrinking," in which he plays the most un-Dr. Cox-like character ever. Sometimes, things all work out, even if it takes close to 20 years.