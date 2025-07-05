Jumping The Shark: The Meaning & Happy Days Origin Of The Popular Phrase

When a television series becomes a full-fledged hit, creatively and/or commercially, a great deal of pressure is immediately placed on its showrunner, writers, and producers to keep their audience engaged. The trick for these creatives is to give viewers more of what they love while also keeping the show from growing stale — but how to go about this has changed drastically over the years, particularly for sitcoms.

When people tuned into series like "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "The Odd Couple," and "The Bob Newhart Show," they weren't eagerly anticipating the next chapter in an ongoing narrative as they did/do with modern sitcoms like "Arrested Development," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage." While those older shows did feature characters attempting to achieve certain objectives over the course of several seasons, viewers generally kept coming back just to see superb comedic ensembles generate big laughs. And as long as the ratings were good enough to please the network, all they needed was to not throw gunk in the well-oiled gears.

And yet there have been myriad instances throughout the history of television of successful sitcoms needlessly overreaching with Very Special Episodes. Sometimes, producers feel the need to generate serious discussion regarding an important issue (racism, addiction, elevator etiquette); other times, they simply feel like letting 'er rip with a two-part event that'll have everyone yapping. When it works, you end up with "Good-Bye, Radar" on "M*A*S*H." When you roll snake eyes, you get the three-part disaster that is the "Hollywood" saga on "Happy Days" and fell a Nielsen ratings Goliath.

When the "Hollywood" three-parter kicked off "Happy Days" season 5, the Garry Marshall-created sitcom was the number one show on television. For whatever reason, the nostalgia-drenched series decided it would be fun to yank the show's cast out of 1950s Milwaukee and set them loose on the showbiz capital. It was a can't-miss TV spectacular that built to a climax so utterly ridiculous (and antithetical to the show's essential relatability) that, decades later, it spawned a euphemism for the point in a series' run where everything goes downhill.

Yes, this is where "jumping the shark" came from — and it literally refers to a moment where the show's most popular character, Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli (Henry Winkler), throws on water skis and jumps a Tiger Shark in the Pacific Ocean. If this sounds ridiculous, it was. Why did the series' creatives do this, and did it really kill "Happy Days?"