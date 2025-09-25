Halloween is one of the most atmospheric holidays of the year, not only signaling the pinnacle of the autumnal season but embracing supernatural and sinister cultural aesthetics. The latter sensibilities are reinforced by an abundance of scary movies that highlight the ghoulish appeal and tones that come with the Halloween season. There is a certain mood linked to Halloween, from the foliage changing colors to a growing chill in the air, and a number of horror movies reflect that environment. The more those movies allude to the Halloween season, the better they are for an October binge around the holiday.

Not only do the following movies stand among the best horror movies ever made, but they often take advantage of the seasonal aspects associated with Halloween. This means, as much as we love science fiction horror, those movies aren't present here. Similarly, horror movies with a clear wintry or summertime setting have also been omitted from this list. With those qualities in mind, here are the best movies to watch during Halloween, ranked.