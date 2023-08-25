One Of The Scariest Scenes In Scream Is Its Iconic Cold-Blooded Open

Like a lot of people, I remembered "Scream" as being funny. But when I recently rewatched the film I was slightly taken aback at how brutal it all is, especially during the opening scene. Barrymore makes Casey a very likable character; we don't want to watch her get butchered. Casting a recognizable face like Barrymore also lends itself to the character — we feel like we already know her! She's Drew Barrymore! And she's in danger!

The opening kill has become something of a cliche for the "Scream" franchise at this point, but in 1996, it felt fresh and different. Barrymore was featured on the poster, so it would be a good assumption that she would have a big part to play in the film. Not so — she gets bumped off before the title card. But it's how it happens that really sets the stage for "Scream." Casey is flirty with the killer at first — she doesn't know he's a killer, after all. And the mood of the sequence shifts subtly, growing more frightening with each passing moment. And then there's the violence — poor Steve literally spills his guts, and soon Casey will meet the sharp end of the knife as well. To make matters all the more excruciating, she comes very close to getting away, sprinting outside of her house looking for help.

But Ghostface tackles her outside, and here, Craven draws the kill out. The slasher is first toying with his victim before embracing savage violence, and we're forced to watch each painful minute as Casey grows more and more bloody from her various knife wounds. Craven really twists the knife in by having Casey's parents return home only to hear their daughter's gargled, guttural death cries as the life drains out of her — and then find her body hanging from a swing set. It's extremely upsetting stuff, not at all the type of fun, silly kill we usually associate with a slasher movie. Someone has taken their love of scary movies too far, indeed.