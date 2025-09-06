The Conjuring: Last Rites Lets The Real Warrens Off The Hook (And That's A Major Mistake)

This article contains major spoilers for "The Conjuring: Last Rites."

Despite the iffy real-life history attached to the franchise, I've always enjoyed "The Conjuring" movies for their pulpy charm. Sure, there's a time and a place for fiction to give way to facts. The narratives we make up say just as much about us human beings as the actual history we pay attention to (or ignore) along the way, after all. But James Wan's horror franchise found a successful middle ground to this little dilemma. The real Ed and Lorraine Warren, the power couple of paranormal investigators portrayed respectively by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, weren't exactly the controversy-free bastions of light and goodness as they've been depicted to be throughout the various movies. By keeping the focus on the strength of their romantic bond, however, the mainline films managed to skirt any thorny issues and keep things as entertaining — and emotional — as possible.

Until "The Conjuring: Last Rites," that is. As the (probable) grand culmination to the ongoing series, this installment inevitably has to deal with our meta-textual relationship with these fictionalized heroes. Over the years, we've watched them encounter some of the most horrifying manifestations of evil, raise a family together, and finally come to terms with their own mortality. When "Last Rites" begins, the inseparable pair are giving projector presentations of their past exploits, fending off "Ghostbusters"-fueled mockery, and otherwise dealing with the reality that they're simply not as relevant as they used to be. So it's only natural that much of the plot revolves around bringing them out of quasi-retirement, imbuing them with a fresh sense of purpose, and generally lifting them up as the unequivocal good guys we know them to be ... right?

Unfortunately, this last "The Conjuring" film stumbles at the finish line and fails to reckon with the legacy of the Warrens — their real legacy. By the time the credits roll and the ending title cards present them as two of the most important figures in history, brushing away the actions of their real-life counterparts (both of whom are now deceased) as vaguely "controversial," it can't help but feel like a missed opportunity. In the end, the movie ultimately lets them off the hook and, in the process, leaves a bad taste in the mouth.