Evil Dead II Wouldn't Be The Classic It Is Today Without This Writer's Contributions

On the surface, it would appear that Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead II" was a late-arriving sequel, but, according to the director, the first installment did "very poorly domestically" during its initial theatrical release. Though I grew up a little over an hour south of Raimi's hometown, Detroit, Michigan, where it premiered in 1981, I knew nothing of the movie until I beheld a series of gloriously gnarly glossy stills in Fangoria Magazine at some point in 1983. Soon after, the movie turned up at my local video store, and my torrid love affair with the cinema of Sam Raimi began.

Four years was still a long time to wait for a follow-up to "The Evil Dead" (a title Raimi hated), but Fangoria kept writing about the first movie and insisting that a sequel was in the works. And so I dreamed the goriest of dreams, wondering how Raimi might top his brilliant original movie with, presumably, a larger budget. Would the evil force unleashed by the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis possess sole survivor Ash (Bruce Campbell) and wreak havoc on civilization? Or would it venture forth on its own and find a new set of victims?

I couldn't have predicted the gonzo direction in which Raimi went with "Evil Dead II" because I was wholly unacquainted with the goofball sensibility of the film's co-writer Scott Spiegel. It's possible his name came up in some of Fangoria's exhaustive coverage of "The Evil Dead," but I had no sense of this maniac's slapstick comedic genius. Thankfully, Raimi brought his old Michigan buddy on board to script the sequel, which is only one of the greatest horror films ever made and quite possibly the funniest.