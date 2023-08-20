Poltergeist: The Chilling True Story That Inspired The 1982 Horror Classic

In Tobe Hooper's "Poltergeist," five-year-old Carol Anne (Heather O'Rourke), the youngest in the Freeling family, points at the television static and participates in an inexplicable conversation with the screen. Carol Anne repeats this ritual the next night and ominously declares, "They're he-e-e-re" — this proclamation marks the beginning of the end for the Freelings, who are targeted and torn apart by the supernatural chaos that grips their home. The poltergeist activity that the Freelings endure ranges from benign to macabre, where things start off with bent or broken kitchenware and escalate to a sentient tree attempting to devour one or more family members.

From the perspective of spirit lore, poltergeists are known to be raucous entities who enjoy messing with furniture or pulling off mischievous pranks to annoy homeowners. In "Poltergeist," Hooper imbues these spirits with deeply malicious intent, where they prey on pure life forces and ambush innocents when they least expect it. While Hooper's taut direction and Steven Spielberg's gripping story helped elevate "Poltergeist" into a genuinely unnerving tale about a haunting, the true story that inspired the film feels even more surreal when one considers the account of Lucille Hermann, who had to contend with some severe poltergeist activity in her home in 1958.

Speaking to HuffPost, Hermann recounted her personal experience with poltergeists — which the 1982 film allegedly loosely drew from to cement its premise — and went into considerable detail about the haunting in a 2012 documentary titled "Real Fear: The Truth Behind the Movies." The documentary aimed at highlighting real-life paranormal experiences that inspired massive horror franchises like "Silent Hill" and "Amityville Horror," and Hermann happened to be one of many who contributed. Let's look into her story to try and understand what makes "Poltergeist" so viscerally frightening.